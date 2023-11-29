‘Bizarre’ Aberdeen bus stop pervert declared himself ‘King Tut’ and touched child’s breasts

A twisted serial sex offender targetted a girl at an Aberdeen bus stop where he bizarrely declared he was “King Tut” and then touched her breasts.

Martin McNolty – with a wine bottle in his hand – staggered up to the 13-year-old child, who was standing on the city’s Powis Terrace.

The drunken 42-year-old made puzzling references to ancient Egyptian royalty and asked if the teenager wanted to go on a flight, before putting his arms around her and swaying from side to side.

McNolty’s disturbing behaviour escalated when he began to touch the young person’s breasts and tried to prevent her from getting on the bus.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on June 6 as the child was waiting for a number 23 bus.

‘Intoxicated’ Martin McNolty’s Aberdeen bus stop behaviour was ‘truly bizarre’

“Whilst she was at the bus stop, the accused walked towards the stop with a bottle of wine in one hand,” she said, adding: “He approached her and initiated conversation.

“The accused was intoxicated and told the girl that he was King Tut, his mother was Queen Nefertiti and told her that she was beautiful.”

McNolty then told the child he would “take her out on a flight”, moved towards her, touched her breasts and put his arms around her while swaying from side to side.

The alarming ordeal lasted around a minute until the girl tried to convince him that one of the women at the bus stop was her mother, in a bid to get him off her.

But McNolty wasn’t bothered by the warning and instead unzipped his top and exposed his chest.

Ms Spark added: “He then said some more incoherent things about him being ‘King Tut’ before the bus arrived.

“The complainer tried to get on the bus but the accused stood in front of her, preventing her from getting on the bus by holding her by the shoulders with his hands.”

A witness challenged McNolty about his actions and the girl was then able to escape him onto the bus, although she was already “visibly upset and distraught”.

Aberdeen bus stop pervert Martin McNolty’s ‘very concerning pattern of behaviour’ revealed

When the victim arrived home, she told her mother what had happened and they called the police to report the crime.

Officers later traced and arrested McNolty.

In the dock, he admitted assaulting and sexually assaulting the 13-year-old teenager, along with two unrelated charges of possession of the Class C drug etizolam, and shoplifting.

His defence agent John McLeod said his client had experienced an “exceptionally traumatic early childhood”.

The solicitor also admitted that McNolty had one previous similar conviction – an incident in which he “handled” a 14-year-old child’s face and legs at Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Centre, for which he had to complete a rehabilitation programme and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking about his client’s latest offence, Mr McLeod explained that McNolty had been abusing both alcohol and drugs and described some of his behaviour as “truly bizarre”.

He acknowledged the incident would have been “entirely frightening” for the child.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said the offence, coupled with a similar previous incident, represented a “very concerning pattern of behaviour”.

He imposed an extended sentence of 32 months, consisting of 20 months in prison and a further 12 months out on licence.

McNolty, a prisoner at HMP Grampian in Peterhead, was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for life.

