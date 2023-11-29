‘Bizarre’ Aberdeen bus stop pervert declared himself ‘King Tut’ and touched child’s breasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bizarre’ Aberdeen bus stop pervert declared himself ‘King Tut’ and touched child’s breasts

Drunken serial sex offender Martin McNolty asked the 13-year-old if she wanted to go on a flight before putting his arms around her and swaying from side to side.

By Danny McKay
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Martin McNolty outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A twisted serial sex offender targetted a girl at an Aberdeen bus stop where he bizarrely declared he was “King Tut” and then touched her breasts.

Martin McNolty – with a wine bottle in his hand – staggered up to the 13-year-old child, who was standing on the city’s Powis Terrace.

The drunken 42-year-old made puzzling references to ancient Egyptian royalty and asked if the teenager wanted to go on a flight, before putting his arms around her and swaying from side to side.

McNolty’s disturbing behaviour escalated when he began to touch the young person’s breasts and tried to prevent her from getting on the bus.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on June 6 as the child was waiting for a number 23 bus.

‘Intoxicated’ Martin McNolty’s Aberdeen bus stop behaviour was ‘truly bizarre’

“Whilst she was at the bus stop, the accused walked towards the stop with a bottle of wine in one hand,” she said, adding: “He approached her and initiated conversation.

“The accused was intoxicated and told the girl that he was King Tut, his mother was Queen Nefertiti and told her that she was beautiful.”

McNolty then told the child he would “take her out on a flight”, moved towards her, touched her breasts and put his arms around her while swaying from side to side.

The alarming ordeal lasted around a minute until the girl tried to convince him that one of the women at the bus stop was her mother, in a bid to get him off her.

But McNolty wasn’t bothered by the warning and instead unzipped his top and exposed his chest.

Ms Spark added: “He then said some more incoherent things about him being ‘King Tut’ before the bus arrived.

“The complainer tried to get on the bus but the accused stood in front of her, preventing her from getting on the bus by holding her by the shoulders with his hands.”

A witness challenged McNolty about his actions and the girl was then able to escape him onto the bus, although she was already “visibly upset and distraught”.

Aberdeen bus stop pervert Martin McNolty’s ‘very concerning pattern of behaviour’ revealed

When the victim arrived home, she told her mother what had happened and they called the police to report the crime.

Officers later traced and arrested McNolty.

In the dock, he admitted assaulting and sexually assaulting the 13-year-old teenager, along with two unrelated charges of possession of the Class C drug etizolam, and shoplifting.

His defence agent John McLeod said his client had experienced an “exceptionally traumatic early childhood”.

The solicitor also admitted that McNolty had one previous similar conviction – an incident in which he “handled” a 14-year-old child’s face and legs at Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Centre, for which he had to complete a rehabilitation programme and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking about his client’s latest offence, Mr McLeod explained that McNolty had been abusing both alcohol and drugs and described some of his behaviour as “truly bizarre”.

He acknowledged the incident would have been “entirely frightening” for the child.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said the offence, coupled with a similar previous incident, represented a “very concerning pattern of behaviour”.

He imposed an extended sentence of 32 months, consisting of 20 months in prison and a further 12 months out on licence.

McNolty, a prisoner at HMP Grampian in Peterhead, was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for life.

