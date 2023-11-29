SNP’s Fergus Ewing wants his own party to stand aside at general election in Western Isles

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing wants his party to stand aside in the Western Isles in a political gamble to avoid heavy defeat to Labour at the next general election.

The seat is held by newly independent MP Angus MacNeil, who was expelled from the SNP after criticising Humza Yousaf’s strategy to achieve Scottish independence.

Mr Ewing claims that fielding an SNP candidate in Mr MacNeil’s constituency at the next election would split the pro-independence vote and allow Labour, already odds-on favourites there, to win.

In a statement, Mr Ewing praised his friend, who now aligns more with Alba Party MPs Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill as part of a group called Scotland United for Independence.

Split the independence vote

“If the SNP put up a candidate against Angus, it will merely assist the prospect of a Labour victory in the constituency by splitting the independence vote,” Mr Ewing said.

“It makes great sense politically, therefore, for the SNP not to put up a candidate, but instead fully to support Angus in his campaign.

“Anything less will be likely to cause damage to the cause of independence – a cause which is of course far bigger than the party itself.”

Such a move, the former rural affairs secretary said, would “demonstrate, on the part of our first minister, a generosity of spirit, and magnanimity towards those who support independence but are not in the SNP: a ‘broad church’ approach – all of which would reflect well upon him”.

Mr Ewing also cited the example of the party’s stance on John Goodlad – a candidate standing for the Orkney and Shetland Movement in the constituency in 1987 – when the SNP stood aside.

The move was supported by Mr Ewing’s mother, SNP stalwart Winnie Ewing, who died this year.

Mr Ewing added: “Back Angus – and don’t take the risk of helping Labour win by the back door.”

SNP members in the Western Isles, Mr Ewing said, should be balloted on the move.

The Scottish Labour candidate for the seat is former journalist Torcuil Crichton.