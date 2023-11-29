SNP’s Fergus Ewing wants his own party to stand aside at general election in Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s Fergus Ewing wants his own party to stand aside at general election in Western Isles

The Highlands MSP thinks putting up an SNP candidate against expelled Angus MacNeil will split the vote and help Labour win.

By Andy Philip
SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Angus MacNeil - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing wants his party to stand aside in the Western Isles in a political gamble to avoid heavy defeat to Labour at the next general election.

The seat is held by newly independent MP Angus MacNeil, who was expelled from the SNP after criticising Humza Yousaf’s strategy to achieve Scottish independence.

Mr Ewing claims that fielding an SNP candidate in Mr MacNeil’s constituency at the next election would split the pro-independence vote and allow Labour, already odds-on favourites there, to win.

In a statement, Mr Ewing praised his friend, who now aligns more with Alba Party MPs Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill as part of a group called Scotland United for Independence.

Split the independence vote

“If the SNP put up a candidate against Angus, it will merely assist the prospect of a Labour victory in the constituency by splitting the independence vote,” Mr Ewing said.

“It makes great sense politically, therefore, for the SNP not to put up a candidate, but instead fully to support Angus in his campaign.

“Anything less will be likely to cause damage to the cause of independence – a cause which is of course far bigger than the party itself.”

Such a move, the former rural affairs secretary said, would “demonstrate, on the part of our first minister, a generosity of spirit, and magnanimity towards those who support independence but are not in the SNP: a ‘broad church’ approach – all of which would reflect well upon him”.

Fergus Ewing has also been sanctioned by the SNP. Image: Scottish Parliament.

Mr Ewing also cited the example of the party’s stance on John Goodlad – a candidate standing for the Orkney and Shetland Movement in the constituency in 1987 – when the SNP stood aside.

The move was supported by Mr Ewing’s mother, SNP stalwart Winnie Ewing, who died this year.

Mr Ewing added: “Back Angus – and don’t take the risk of helping Labour win by the back door.”

SNP members in the Western Isles, Mr Ewing said, should be balloted on the move.

The Scottish Labour candidate for the seat is former journalist Torcuil Crichton.

Conversation