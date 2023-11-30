Inverness ambulance crew ‘attacked by angry mob’ – delaying ‘unresponsive’ patient’s treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness ambulance crew ‘attacked by angry mob’ – delaying ‘unresponsive’ patient’s treatment

Thomas Richmond may have faced a culpable homicide charge if the ailing McDonald's customer, who was vomiting blood, had died due to the delay.

By Jenni Gee
Thomas Richmond admitted assaulting, obstructing or hindering emergency service workers when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson
Thomas Richmond admitted assaulting, obstructing or hindering emergency service workers when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

An angry mob attacked an ambulance crew while they tried to treat a seriously ill patient at an Inverness branch of McDonald’s, delaying the “unresponsive” teenager’s emergency medical treatment.

“Selfish” drunk Thomas Richmond, 21, pushed one ambulance technician and also kicked their blue lights vehicle and opened its doors.

His anti-social antics disrupted the 999 service’s attempts to help a 17-year-old boy who had been vomiting blood at the fast-food restaurant on the city’s High Street.

As the medics tried to treat the teenager, one ambulance technician was pushed by Richmond who also kicked the emergency vehicle and opened the doors.

The reckless anti-social behaviour actually delayed the ailing patient’s treatment and a sheriff later told Richmond he might have faced a culpable homicide charge if the sick individual had died as a result.

Member of the public tried to subdue Thomas Richmond

Richmond appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assaulting, obstructing or hindering an emergency worker during the chaos on March 10 this year.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court: “About 8.45pm ambulance control were required to attend at McDonald’s restaurant on the High Street to a report of a 17-year-old male who was vomiting blood and unresponsive within the restaurant”.

The crew arrived around 9pm and were directed upstairs to the patient.

As they came down the stairs, they encountered “two male and two female youths shouting at the young man for phoning the ambulance”.

As one of the ambulance technicians attempted to accompany the patient to the emergency vehicle, Richmond “pushed him twice with such force that he struck the ambulance”.

However, the medic still managed to get the teen inside the ambulance for treatment.

“A few minutes later,” Ms Poke told the court, “the accused approached the rear door of the ambulance and opened it.”

A member of the public then intervened, pulling Richmond away, causing him to fall to the ground.

After this, he was seen “repeatedly kicking the ambulance to the passenger side”.

Inverness ambulance crew delayed by ‘angry mob’ attack

Ms Poke added: “The ambulance technician described it as ‘being attacked by an angry mob’.”

She also told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “The accused hindered their ability to provide treatment to the patient”.

Police were called to the chaotic scene and Richmond was then arrested at the same location.

Solicititor Graham Mann, defending Richmond, told the court his client had been trying to “get to” the unwell teenager and had pushed the emergency worker in the process.

“His behavior was completely unacceptable,” Mr Mann remarked.

He called the incident a “chaotic situation” and admitted that his client was “certainly a significant contributor”.

But the lawyer also added: “There were others. There was a big big group”.

Richmond has moved from Inverness to Ayr to avoid negative influences

Sheriff Aitken warned: “If the delay in treatment had caused his death, Mr Richmond might well be facing a culpable homicide charge.

“Interference with emergency services when they are trying to treat somebody whether you like that person or not is an incredibly selfish and ill-advised thing to do and being drunk is no excuse.”

The sheriff recognised that Richmond had since moved away from negative influences in the city and secured employment.

“I trust that in the sober light of day, you realise just how inappropriate that was. You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.”

He fined Richmond, now of  Mossblown in Ayr, £640.

