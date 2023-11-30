Inverness ambulance crew ‘attacked by angry mob’ – delaying ‘unresponsive’ patient’s treatment

An angry mob attacked an ambulance crew while they tried to treat a seriously ill patient at an Inverness branch of McDonald’s, delaying the “unresponsive” teenager’s emergency medical treatment.

“Selfish” drunk Thomas Richmond, 21, pushed one ambulance technician and also kicked their blue lights vehicle and opened its doors.

His anti-social antics disrupted the 999 service’s attempts to help a 17-year-old boy who had been vomiting blood at the fast-food restaurant on the city’s High Street.

As the medics tried to treat the teenager, one ambulance technician was pushed by Richmond who also kicked the emergency vehicle and opened the doors.

The reckless anti-social behaviour actually delayed the ailing patient’s treatment and a sheriff later told Richmond he might have faced a culpable homicide charge if the sick individual had died as a result.

Member of the public tried to subdue Thomas Richmond

Richmond appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assaulting, obstructing or hindering an emergency worker during the chaos on March 10 this year.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court: “About 8.45pm ambulance control were required to attend at McDonald’s restaurant on the High Street to a report of a 17-year-old male who was vomiting blood and unresponsive within the restaurant”.

The crew arrived around 9pm and were directed upstairs to the patient.

As they came down the stairs, they encountered “two male and two female youths shouting at the young man for phoning the ambulance”.

As one of the ambulance technicians attempted to accompany the patient to the emergency vehicle, Richmond “pushed him twice with such force that he struck the ambulance”.

However, the medic still managed to get the teen inside the ambulance for treatment.

“A few minutes later,” Ms Poke told the court, “the accused approached the rear door of the ambulance and opened it.”

A member of the public then intervened, pulling Richmond away, causing him to fall to the ground.

After this, he was seen “repeatedly kicking the ambulance to the passenger side”.

Inverness ambulance crew delayed by ‘angry mob’ attack

Ms Poke added: “The ambulance technician described it as ‘being attacked by an angry mob’.”

She also told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “The accused hindered their ability to provide treatment to the patient”.

Police were called to the chaotic scene and Richmond was then arrested at the same location.

Solicititor Graham Mann, defending Richmond, told the court his client had been trying to “get to” the unwell teenager and had pushed the emergency worker in the process.

“His behavior was completely unacceptable,” Mr Mann remarked.

He called the incident a “chaotic situation” and admitted that his client was “certainly a significant contributor”.

But the lawyer also added: “There were others. There was a big big group”.

Richmond has moved from Inverness to Ayr to avoid negative influences

Sheriff Aitken warned: “If the delay in treatment had caused his death, Mr Richmond might well be facing a culpable homicide charge.

“Interference with emergency services when they are trying to treat somebody whether you like that person or not is an incredibly selfish and ill-advised thing to do and being drunk is no excuse.”

The sheriff recognised that Richmond had since moved away from negative influences in the city and secured employment.

“I trust that in the sober light of day, you realise just how inappropriate that was. You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.”

He fined Richmond, now of Mossblown in Ayr, £640.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.