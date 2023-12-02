Kiesha Donaghy: Neighbours caring for Elgin mum’s cats after her death

Neighbours of Kiesha Donaghy have been feeding the cats of the Elgin mum in the weeks following her death.

The 32-year-old was found dead in her Anderson Drive home on November 16 after friends grew worried about her.

Yesterday Owen Grant appeared in court charged with murdering her. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Police have maintained a constant presence outside Kiesha’s home ever since her death as investigations have continued.

And among them have been the mother-of-two’s three cats.

Elgin neighbours always look out for Kiesha’s cats

Kiesha’s three cats, two of which are called Jura and Cleo, have also been maintaining a vigil outside her home on Anderson Drive.

The curious felines have been seen at the doorway while forensic officers have been entering and leaving, waiting at the gate and on windowsills.

Now it has emerged that neighbours of Kiesha have been putting out food for the Elgin cats in recent weeks after her death.

One neighbour said: “We just put out some cat food for them. We would do it before if Kiesha was away, so we’re used to it and they’re used to us.

“Kiesha was a good laugh. She didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

Anderson Drive is a close-knit community in Elgin with most residents being familiar with each other.

Kiesha is known to have lived on the street for several years.

It is understood the pets are due to be collected by her family at some point.

In the meantime, residents are continuing to put out food for Kiesha’s cats to ensure they are looked after.

Latest on investigation into Kiesha’s death

Owen Grant, 42, has been remanded in custody after appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court charged with murdering Kiesha.

He is expected to appear in court again next week.

Police continue to have a presence outside the Anderson Drive flats as investigations continue into how the Elgin mum died.

Locals say Grant, who is reported to originally be from Manchester, moved to the town about a month ago. He is also known to have links to the Buckie area.

After his arrest, police were seen outside a home on Sandstone Avenue, less than a half a mile from Kiesha’s home on Anderson Drive.

Residents say the property is used by multiple people needing a place to stay for a short period.