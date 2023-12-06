Inverness mum’s ‘catastrophic mistake’ selling cannabis during lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness mum’s ‘catastrophic mistake’ selling cannabis during lockdown

Tearful mother-of-two Chelsea Miller landed in the dock after a police raid at a house on Evan Barron Road, Inverness, uncovered her cannabis enterprise.

By David Love
Chelsea Miller appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Chelsea Miller appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

A sheriff has slammed an Inverness mum’s “catastrophic mistake” of selling drugs during the Covid lockdown and risking her children being taken into care.

Chelsea Miller, 27, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November 2021 and June 2023.

She was charged after a police raid on a house in Evan Barron Road, Inverness, on September 4 this year.

Officers seized weighing scales and a quantity of cannabis at the time, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

A tearful Miller appeared in the dock for sentencing on Tuesday – with her lawyer insisting his client was “remorseful” – and she was told to save up to pay a possible fine.

The day that Inverness mum-of-two Chelsea Miller was arrested for selling cannabis

Speaking about the police raid, fiscal depute Alison Young told the court: “A mobile phone was found and messages on it indicated drugs were being sold.

“Four bags of herbal material marked ‘police bag’ were also discovered.”

Mrs Young said they contained over 56g of the Class B drug cannabis and had a maximum street value of £620.

“A man was arrested at the same time,” Mrs Young added.

Chelsea Miller. Image: Facebook

Miller’s defence solicitor David Patterson told the court that the man – not her client – “had the bright idea to sell cannabis during the Covid lockdown.

“As far as this enterprise was concerned, her involvement was at the lower end of the scale.

“She had intended to try and get him to stop. She is remorseful and accepts responsibility, knowing what she was doing was wrong.

“It is unlikely we will see her in court again,” Mr Patterson said.

Inverness mum risked kids being taken into care over Evan Barron Road police raid’s cannabis discovery

Sheriff Gary Aitken ordered the disgraced mother-of-two to stay out of trouble for three months and save up to pay a potential fine.

He told Miller, of Ashton Road, Inverness: “I can’t imagine what was going through your mind during lockdown that starting a criminal enterprise was a sensible idea.

“You have put yourself in an exceptionally difficult position. If you are not there to care for your children, then they would have to go into the care system.

“But I am told that you do not intend to repeat such a catastrophic mistake.

“So I will defer sentence for three months, which will enable you to get your financial situation in order so that you could make payments towards a financial penalty, which may be the outcome.”

Miller will return to the dock on February 29 next year, when she will learn of her punishment.

