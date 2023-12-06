Shona Littlejohn: Scottish Government must translate words into tangible resources for mental health support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shona Littlejohn: Scottish Government must translate words into tangible resources for mental health support

The new national strategy will not deliver the radical reform of the mental health support system Scotland requires.

The Scottish Government has committed to increasing mental health spending to 10% of the NHS frontline budget, but that has yet to be delivered. Image: Chanintorn .v/Shutterstock
The Scottish Government has committed to increasing mental health spending to 10% of the NHS frontline budget, but that has yet to be delivered. Image: Chanintorn .v/Shutterstock
By Shona Littlejohn

We all have mental health. When it’s good, it’s easy to take for granted.

Until the age of 51, I’m ashamed to say, I thought poor mental health happened to other people. I saw myself as optimistic, active and content, finding joy in the smallest things.

My swift decline into a serious depressive episode was frightening for myself, family and friends. I spent weeks struggling to get out of bed, not interested in music or TV, going outside or meeting friends. I found I lost all emotion. I couldn’t even cry.

However, I was fortunate. I found Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), an exceptional GP, got a referral to wonderful NHS group sessions on low self-esteem, and I was supported by family and friends.

Finding SAMH was important. When an opportunity to join its board as a trustee came up, I didn’t hesitate. It’s an honour and a privilege to now serve as chair of this remarkable organisation, particularly in its centenary year.

SAMH has been helping people with mental health problems since it was founded by the pioneering psychiatrist Dr Kate Fraser in 1923 – 25 years before the foundation of the NHS. Our stated objective then was to “improve the mental health of the community and take all possible action in connection therewith”. And, while a lot has changed in the last 100 years, that ambition has not.

It is only by working together that we will achieve our aspiration for people to ask for help once and get it fast

Throughout the year, we’ve taken the chance to learn about our history, and found we’ve always recognised that supporting mental health is everyone’s job. In 1937, our then-secretary Constance P Hunter observed that “mental health was not the task of one profession or section of the community. The best results could only be obtained by an increased knowledge of the subject and by closer cooperation among all the agencies concerned.”

Partnership remains key to the way we work today. It is only by working together that we will achieve our aspiration for people to ask for help once and get it fast.

The resources are not yet there

As we reach the end of our centenary year, it’s worth reflecting on where we are with mental health in Scotland. In many ways, things are much improved compared to Dr Fraser and Constance Hunter’s time. Certainly, we know a lot more about mental health – including how to manage and improve it – than we did then.

We recognise now that a recovery-focused approach is the way forward. We understand that we all have mental health, and mental health is talked about more openly. At the highest levels of government, we see a desire to improve the mental health of everyone in Scotland, and a new national mental health strategy and delivery plan.

We cannot, however, be complacent. In our view, the new national strategy will not deliver the radical reform of the system we require to make sure that everyone can access the mental health support they need quickly.

We need transformational, not incremental, change. The resources are not yet there. The Scottish Government has committed to increasing mental health spending to 10% of the NHS frontline budget, but that has yet to be delivered.

As an optimist, I hope to see words translated into tangible resources in December’s budget. In the meantime, we won’t wait.

In fact, such is our desire to get on with supporting people with mental health problems that we’ve changed our name from the Scottish Association for Mental Health to Scottish Action for Mental Health. It’s a better reflection of what we’re here to do, and it demonstrates our commitment to act for positive change.

The job is not done

As I found myself, it’s sometimes difficult to know where to go for help and, too often, waiting times are long when you get there. I’ve had two further experiences of depression requiring time off work. I know now that I need to pay attention to my mental health, not take it for granted.

I am grateful that, with time passing, I can now find positives from my experiences. I have met amazing people on my journey, and I am better equipped to support others facing their own mental health challenges. I want everyone to have access to the support they need.

As I take up this role, I’m proud of what SAMH has accomplished so far, but I know the job is not done. I’m determined that we will achieve the action we still need for Scotland’s mental health.

Shona Littlejohn is chair of SAMH and depute director for student experience and widening access at The Open University in Scotland. She is a former vice-principal of Robert Gordon University

