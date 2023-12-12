Man brandishing scissors on Union Street tells police he was ‘about to murder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man brandishing scissors on Union Street tells police he was ‘about to murder’

Police officers were forced to draw taser guns in an effort to get Kevin McCabe to surrender.

By David McPhee
Kevin McCabe leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Kevin McCabe, also known as Tolmie, admitted brandishing scissors at members of the public. Image: DC Thomson/Wullie Marr.

A man who was in Aberdeen city centre wielding scissors in each hand caused a standoff with police officers armed with tasers, a court has heard.

Kevin McCabe, 39, had been heard to state that he intended to cause “harm” before wandering down Union Street while shouting at members of the public and waving the scissors in the air.

Fearing he might hurt someone, armed police officers approached and drew their taser guns, forcing McCabe to surrender, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

But as police drove him to a police station, McCabe, also known as Tolmie, then stated that he was “about to murder” until officers showed up, adding: “I want blood”.

McCabe had two pairs of scissors

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that at around 11pm on August 27 this year CCTV officers received a request from help from staff at the Co-op on Union Street, Aberdeen.

“This was due to the accused brandishing two pairs of scissors and stating his intention to leave and use them to cause harm to people,” Mrs Spark said.

Multiple police units were then dispatched to carry out a search for McCabe as CCTV operators saw him remove two sets of scissors from their packaging and place them in his left and right trouser pockets.

As McCabe carried on along Union Street, he was seen to remove the scissors from his pockets and “present them in the air while clearly agitated and irate”.

Operators saw the accused approach one man in an aggressive manner, while shouting and “presenting the scissors in the air”.

Two taser gun officers arrived on the scene due to McCabe’s manner and his “stated intention to cause harm to members of the public”.

“The constables were in possession of tasers and upon approaching the accused they saw his hands in his pockets with a grip on the handles of the scissors,” Mrs Spark said.

“The officers drew and aimed their tasers at the accused.

“He then removed his hands from his pockets and was restrained with handcuffs.”

The officers then removed two pairs of scissors from McCabe’s pockets.

‘I want blood’

As he was taken to Kittybrewster Police Station, McCabe stated: “I was about to murder until yous turn up – just my luck”.

McCabe’s chilling rant continued: “It doesn’t matter whether it’s today, tomorrow or next week, it’ll happen.”

He added: “It doesn’t matter if you give me two years in the jail.”

McCabe also made further comments about how he had the scissors to “stick them in their face,” adding: “I want blood”.

Ms Spark also told the court how, previous to this incident, McCabe had been caught on CCTV while throwing a rock through the window of the Co-op filling station, on Springfield Road, Aberdeen, on August 12 this year.

The total cost of the damaged window was £5,000.

Appearing in the dock, McCabe pleaded guilty to one charge of wilfully and recklessly destroying property.

He also admitted a second charge of being in possession of a bladed article, namely two pairs of scissors, and a third charge of behaving in a threatening manner.

Kevin McCabe admitted three charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Lawyer says comments are ‘concerning’

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie told the court that someone her client knew had called him that day making threats to harm him, which was why he was in such an erratic state.

“They contacted him by telephone and said they were coming to get Mr McCabe and that they had a knife,” she said.

“Upon hearing this, Mr McCabe then went into the Co-op and obtained the scissors.

“He does take the scissors out and he does talk to people – but he said he felt threatened and was concerned for his safety.”

Ms Gracie conceded her client comments following his arrest were “concerning”, but added that it was “all related” to the person who said they were going to harm him.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told McCabe that there was a “strong likelihood” that he would receive a prison sentence in relation to this incident but also wanted to get background reports to assess “the level of risk that he posed to the general public”.

He deferred sentence on McCabe, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment could be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Andrew Hamilton outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Violent masked mugger lay in wait for pensioner by Ellon ATM
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Buckie man jailed for eight months after assaulting two police officers
Sam Scott and Abigail Sherwin pictured together next to Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
No prison for Moray couple who neglected baby boy found dead with cocaine in…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Drunken, idiotic behaviour': Aberdeen man admits sex assault on police officer
Bailey Mackenzie outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Offshore worker clocked at 114mph on A96 near Keith
David Grant and the A98 crash
No jail for four-car A98 crash driver who drove 'ridiculously dangerously'
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A violent boyfriend physically assaulted his partner and routinely used degrading language towards her in a campaign of abuse that lasted almost two years. Daniel Mann, 32, taunted his long-suffering girlfriend with cruel jibes about her appearance and her driving. He also smashed her possessions and, on one occasion, kicked her body and injured her Picture shows; Daniel Mann was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Daniel Mann) / DC Thomson (Aberdeen Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Kincorth domestic abuser called partner 'fat ugly cow' and kicked her
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a child-neglector and a dog's death sentence
Guilty Mehmet Balci went on trial at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: TikTok/DC Thomson
Lhanbryde shopper's butteries run turns into 'argy-bargy' with Elgin man
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Jail for two-time Fochabers drink-driver who hit temporary traffic lights