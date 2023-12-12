Drugs courier tossed £16,000 of cocaine and heroin as he was chased through woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drugs courier tossed £16,000 of cocaine and heroin as he was chased through woodland

Sean Johnson, from Liverpool, has now been jailed over the incident in the Sheddocksley area of Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Sean Johnson pictured next to woodland in Sheddocksley.
Sean Johnson was pursued by police through woodland near Barvas Walk in Sheddocksley.

A Liverpool drugs mule who was pursued by police and found to have £16,000 of cocaine and heroin has been jailed.

Sean Johnson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted acting as a drug courier between England and Scotland to pay off a drug debt.

The 27-year-old was seen by police acting suspiciously in the Sheddocksley area of the city before they chased him through woodland.

Johnson, who lives in Liverpool, then began to throw items from his pocket that later turned out to be drugs.

Accused was suspected of having ‘stash’ of drugs

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on the morning of November 25 last year police detectives were deployed within the rural area of parkland to the rear of Barvas Walk.

At about 9.30am, they became aware of Johnson acting suspiciously within the area and suspected he “may be in the process of tending to a stash of controlled drugs”.

“Officers made their way towards the accused with the intention of stopping and detaining him for a drug search,” Mrs Spark said.

“As they made their way towards him, the accused made off through the wooded area.”

“Detectives made attempts to stop the accused, who was seen to discard items from his pocket.”

Johnson was arrested by police, who then conducted a search of the area.

That hunt turned up various bags and jars containing white and brown powder that had been thrown on the ground.

The drugs were forensically analyzed and the white substance was found to be cocaine, while the brown substance was found to be heroin.

The total weight of cocaine recovered was 87.13 grams, with a total street value of £9,810.

The total weight of heroin recovered was 180.33g, with a total street value of £6,170.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a second charge of supplying heroin.

Prison sentence ‘almost inevitable’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that his client was “remorseful” for having got involved in the sale of drugs.

“He seems like an intelligent young man who understands how he got here,” Mr Burnett said.

“He became a drug user and fell into debt and acting as a drug courier was an opportunity to get rid of that debt by bringing them from England to Scotland.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Johnson: “These are matters which almost inevitably result in a custodial sentence as you were involved in the supply of two Class A drugs.

“I have reached the conclusion that only a period of imprisonment is appropriate.”

Sheriff Buchanan sentenced Johnson, of Foxhill Close, Liverpool, to two years in prison.

