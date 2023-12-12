Two men in court after £33k of cocaine and heroin seized in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court after police seized around £33,000 of cocaine and heroin from a property on King Street.

Lewis Connolly, 21, of no fixed address, and Casey Marsland, 24, from the Manchester area, were both charged in connection with the discovery on Friday December 8.

On Monday, Connolly and Marsland – both facing two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 – appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The pair, who are accused of supplying Class A drugs, made no plea and were committed for further examination.

Connolly was remanded in custody and will re-appear in court within the next eight days, while Marsland was released on bail and is expected to return to court on a date still to be confirmed.

Police say ‘sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus’

Friday’s police raid involved Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime (SOC) Taskforce.

It was established in 2007 to tackle serious organised crime and reduce the harm it causes to communities.

According to the Scottish Government, serious organised crime disproportionately impacts vulnerable people in society and is more prevalent in areas that are socially and economically disadvantaged.

Detective Constable Michael Christiansen previously said: “By taking suspected county lines offenders off our streets we are able to safeguard those that might get involved with criminal activity before it is too late.

“Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue disrupt such crimes.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.