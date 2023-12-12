Two men in court after £33k of cocaine and heroin seized in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men in court after £33k of cocaine and heroin seized in Aberdeen

It followed a police raid on a property at King Street as part of an operation involving Scotland's Serious Organised Crime (SOC) Taskforce.

By Bryan Rutherford
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The men appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Two men have appeared in court after police seized around £33,000 of cocaine and heroin from a property on King Street.

Lewis Connolly, 21, of no fixed address, and Casey Marsland, 24, from the Manchester area, were both charged in connection with the discovery on Friday December 8.

On Monday, Connolly and Marsland – both facing two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 – appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The pair, who are accused of supplying Class A drugs, made no plea and were committed for further examination.

Connolly was remanded in custody and will re-appear in court within the next eight days, while Marsland was released on bail and is expected to return to court on a date still to be confirmed.

Police say ‘sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus’

Friday’s police raid involved Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime (SOC) Taskforce.

It was established in 2007 to tackle serious organised crime and reduce the harm it causes to communities.

According to the Scottish Government, serious organised crime disproportionately impacts vulnerable people in society and is more prevalent in areas that are socially and economically disadvantaged.

Detective Constable Michael Christiansen previously said: “By taking suspected county lines offenders off our streets we are able to safeguard those that might get involved with criminal activity before it is too late.

“Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue disrupt such crimes.”

