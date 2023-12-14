Operation to police 250 German football fans flocking to Aberdeen

Up to 250 German football fans have arrived in Aberdeen ahead of tonight’s Dons game against Eintracht Frankfurt, triggering a large-scale operation to police the crowds and prevent disorder.

Hundreds of the visitors flocked to bars and restaurants in and around Union Street last night with no reports of any incidents, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Chief Inspector Andy Scott, local area commander for Aberdeen City South and the event’s Bronze Commander in charge of police resources said they had been “good-natured”.

He told The Press and Journal: “They’ve been out with their colours, singing. It’s been very friendly. Belmont Street has probably had the heaviest footfall.

“We haven’t seen any instances of disorder in any of the licenced premises or the wider area in Aberdeen.”

Police have ‘no specific intelligence’ about disorder concerning Aberdeen FC’s game with Eintracht Frankfurt

It’s a promising start for the two-day policing operation that the Ch Insp described as a “tolerant, firm but fair approach” to keeping fans on both sides safe as well as the wider public.

“We have no specific intelligence today in respect of disorder between Aberdeen and Eintracht Frankfurt fans or any other football affiliates with either group,” the Bronze Commander revealed.

“However, previous incidents involving fans from either club or across the whole of European football have seen isolated disorder.

“That’s both at the previous fixture in Frankfurt a couple of months ago and also with Frankfurt fans when they’ve attended other parts of Europe for footballing fixtures.”

Eintracht Frankfurt fans who’ve travelled to Aberdeen aren’t allowed into Pittodrie

The visiting German Bundesliga club was sanctioned over fans’ behaviour during their win against HJK Helsinki in Finland last month, with travelling supporters not allowed to attend tonight’s Granite City fixture with the Dons.

It’s because UEFA, the organiser of the Europa Conference League competition – in its last of six group stage fixtures – has banned the Frankfurt club from selling away tickets.

The foreign visitors won’t be allowed inside Pittodrie to watch their beloved team in action, instead having to watch it unfold on screens at venues in the city centre.

“A number of fans prior to that had bought and paid for their travel and accommodation,” Superintendent David Howieson said.

“They still planned to come to Aberdeen and enjoy the fixture from afar in the city and take advantage of some of the hospitality that the city has to offer.”

Aberdeen FC game will see the Dons welcome Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie, but their supporters will remain in the city centre

The senior officer, who is responsible for policing events in the north-east, added: “Eintracht Frankfurt are a massive club playing in the Bundesliga in Germany.

“They attract a significant away following wherever they go in Europe. We expect an uptick in footfall, particularly in the city centre around licenced premises and restaurants.”

Police Scotland has spent months planning what it’s described as a “proportionate policing response” to what’s also expected to be an economic boost for the city centre economy.

Supt Howieson explained: “It’s not that we’re concerned about an influx of German football fans. It’s more that we are excited about supporting this sporting occasion.”

There will be up to 200 Eintracht “VIPs” allowed at the match under FIFA rules.

However, rank-and-file Frankfurt fans, who had already booked their travel and accommodation, are reduced to watching the game in one of Aberdeen’s bars.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans admit they’re still hopeful of getting into Pittodrie

But some Eintracht Frankfurt fans have told The Press and Journal they still hope to get tickets for tonight’s Europa Conference League group-closer in defiance of the ticket ban.

One of them said: “That is so strong to ban 1,500 people because of maybe 20 flames and one idiot throwing a cup of beer.

“Maybe the ban is correct but it’s a pity. It’s a shame for us normal loyal fans wanting to visit Aberdeen and see the match.

“We go to the lovely people of Aberdeen and maybe we have the chance to get a ticket to see the match.

“The match doesn’t matter for both teams. Aberdeen is out. Frankfurt is in the next stage in the second place. We want to have fun and maybe we will have a chance for a ticket.”

Another fan added: “We have asked everywhere and all Aberdeen fans just get the information when they give the ticket away to a Frankfurt fan they will be banned from Aberdeen, so they all are really reserved but friendly”.

The man, who also visited in 2017 to watch Aberdeen play against Hamilton, told The P&J that he’s also here to “enjoy food. Enjoy drinks. Enjoy the atmosphere in Aberdeen”.

In a statement, Aberdeen Football Club has threatened to ban its supporters from future purchases of tickets if they’re caught selling them on to the visitors.

“We have been made aware of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters attempting to buy tickets for the home sections of Pittodrie, with direct approaches being made to Dons supporters via social media channels,” a post on the social media site X said.

It went on: “As with all Aberdeen fixtures, the resale of tickets is not permitted, and we would ask that supporters pay particular attention to approaches from individuals who may not be genuine Aberdeen supporters for Thursday night’s match.

“This is not only to protect the integrity of our home support sections within Pittodrie but also to prevent the need for sanctions to be made on supporters responsible for any ticket resale for this match.

“Supporters who resell their tickets for this fixture risk being banned from purchasing tickets for future matches at Pittodrie.”

Previous football disorder has blighted Aberdeen

Superintendent Howieson told The P&J that there is no reason to expect any trouble but that his officers are prepared for it should it happen.

“There have been recent examples across Europe of football-related violence and as close to home as Aberdeen itself,” he said.

“There were a number of arrests earlier in the year – related to violence and disorder following a match with Rangers at Pittodrie.”

On Sunday April 23, police responded to a number of fights in the city after Aberdeen FC beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie.

They also attended a disturbance on Hutcheon Street, which involved the window of a Rangers fan bus being smashed.

A total of 18 people, all aged between 16 and 34, were charged in connection with the disorder.

Superintendent Howieson added: “This is the last of Aberdeen’s fixtures in Europe. We welcomed fans from Helsinki and fans from Greece to previous matches versus Helsinki and PAOK in the city and they were extremely successful. No disorder.

“But we are conscious that there can be a risk of disorder around football in the very minority of cases.

“Our operation is to make sure that anyone who has intent to cause disorder or be involved in organised violence is deterred from doing that and that any perpetrators identified are dealt with robustly.”

Police officers from Frankfurt have also travelled to Aberdeen to “assist by supporting German fans in the city,” Supt Howieson said.

“They will essentially be there to interpret the differences in policing style and tone between the two countries to make sure that liaison between police, fans, and fan groups is as cordial and supportive as possible.”

The football match kicks off at 5.45pm tonight.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.