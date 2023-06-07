One more charged in connection with clash following Dons’ win over Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One more charged in connection with clash following Dons’ win over Rangers

Police have confirmed another man has been charged - bringing the final total to 18.

By Ellie Milne
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Hutcheon Street after the football match on April 23. Image: Supplied.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Hutcheon Street after the football match on April 23. Image: Supplied.

One more person has been charged in connection with football-related disorder in Aberdeen following a Rangers match – bringing the total number to 18.

Officers responded to a number of fights in the city after Aberdeen FC beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday, April 23.

They also attended a disturbance on Hutcheon Street which involved the window of a Rangers fan bus being smashed.

A total of 17 people have already appeared in court in connection with the incident. 

Now police have confirmed another man has been charged – bringing their final total to 18, all aged between 16 and 34.

Behaviour will not be ‘tolerated’

Superintendent Neil McDonald, from the North East Police Division, said: “I would like to thank the overwhelming majority of fans and members of the public for their support and behaviour during the fixture.

“Football-related disorder remains utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that those who seek to spoil and disrupt these occasions are dealt with robustly.”

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week, 14 men and two teenagers appeared in private in connection with the incidents. They faced charges of breach of the peace while one is also accused of assault.

Meanwhile, a Rangers fan from Glasgow appeared in court elsewhere and pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault.

He is due to appear at court in Aberdeen in September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First taste: We tried 6 dishes from Westhill's newly reopened Glentanar Brasserie & Bar - here's what we thought Picture shows; Glentanar Brasserie & Bar FIRST TASTE. Westhill. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
First taste: We tried 6 dishes from Westhill's newly reopened Glentanar Brasserie & Bar
Light The Blue will put talented young artists from across Scotland centre stage. All images supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Light the blue touchpaper and expect fireworks from Aberdeen's youth arts festival
A lifeboat from Stonehaven was sent out to help the stricken yacht. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
RNLI Stonehaven go to aid of 23ft yacht after engine fails
The Bikery in Huntly, with project coordinator Laura Mitchell May 30th 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Get a bike for as little as £60 at Huntly's community bike shop
Derren McRae, head of office for CBRE in Aberdeen, before the move into Marischal Square.
CBRE completes Aberdeen office move to Marischal Square
Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Jury convict man of brutal 'flamethrower' attack in just 12 minutes
Business rates words with coins
Holyrood won't budge on business rates appeal deadline
A trip to Farm Stop in Portlethen gave the whole family memories to last a lifetime. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Goats on my back, chickens on my head — Farm Stop in Portlethen is…
Hydrogen logistics concept. Truck with gas tank trailer on the road lined with solar power plants. 3d rendering; Shutterstock ID 1904634202; cf616d3b-9b1e-4343-ba72-6a91fa5522a7
Energy transition: 9 hydrogen projects to watch out for in north and north-east
A photo of Left to right: Impact reporter Brendan Duggan, live team reporter Louise Glen, investigations reporter Dale Haslam, city reporter Alastair Gossip, editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker, North journalist Stuart Findlay, sports reporter Sophie Goodwin and features writer Ellie House at the 44th Scottish Press Awards.
The Press and Journal named news website of the year at 44th Scottish Press…