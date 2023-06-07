One more charged in connection with clash following Dons’ win over Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One more person has been charged in connection with football-related disorder in Aberdeen following a Rangers match – bringing the total number to 18.

Officers responded to a number of fights in the city after Aberdeen FC beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday, April 23.

They also attended a disturbance on Hutcheon Street which involved the window of a Rangers fan bus being smashed.

A total of 17 people have already appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Now police have confirmed another man has been charged – bringing their final total to 18, all aged between 16 and 34.

Behaviour will not be ‘tolerated’

Superintendent Neil McDonald, from the North East Police Division, said: “I would like to thank the overwhelming majority of fans and members of the public for their support and behaviour during the fixture.

“Football-related disorder remains utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that those who seek to spoil and disrupt these occasions are dealt with robustly.”

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week, 14 men and two teenagers appeared in private in connection with the incidents. They faced charges of breach of the peace while one is also accused of assault.

Meanwhile, a Rangers fan from Glasgow appeared in court elsewhere and pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault.

He is due to appear at court in Aberdeen in September.