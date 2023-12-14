Controversial fishing bothy plans on Moray coast rejected for second time by Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial fishing bothy plans on Moray coast rejected for second time by Scottish Government

There have been claims confusion over the definition of a "holiday home" led to the plans being rejected.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Exterior view of ruined Millie Bothy with woodland behind.
There is little left of the original Millie Bothy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Divisive plans to restore a derelict 19th Century fishing bothy as a holiday home on the Moray coast have been rejected by the Scottish Government for the second time.

Millie Bothy was used for salmon fishing on the edge of Roseisle Forest between Burghead and Findhorn from the mid-1800s.

It has been abandoned since the 1970s and has now fallen into a ruin just yards from the beach.

The Urquhart family, whose ancestors fished from the site, have been trying to develop the site to ensure it is not lost forever with Visit Scotland supporting the plans.

Two people viewed from rear walking through woodland path.
Woodland paths in Roseisle Forest surround Millie Bothy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, two separate proposals have been rejected by Moray Council with Scottish Government officials now backing the latest decision.

Campaigners who opposed the development now hope the plans for Millie Bothy at Roseisle are now “over for good” after five years.

Did confusion cause Millie Bothy rejection?

The initial plans for the Millie Bothy site were submitted in 2018. They included renovating the bothy alongside 10 new self-catering holiday huts. They were rejected after more than 400 objections.

Scaled-back proposals were submitted last year and only included plans to restore the ruin as a “holiday home”.

Moray Council rejected the proposals, but in their appeal to the Scottish Government the developers said the bothy would be a “holiday home for private use”. They described the authority’s description of it as tourist accommodation as “erroneous” with “unfounded” conclusions as a result.

Artist impression of restored Millie Bothy.
Drawing impression of restored Millie Bothy. Image: Colin Armstrong Architects / Moray Council

However, government reporter Christopher Warren, who assessed the appeal, said there were “few other plausible explanations” than for the building to be used as a short-term let for the general public.

He wrote: “The proposed development is described as being a ‘holiday home’. The council quite understandably interpreted this to mean that it would be a short-term let.

“This was borne out of various references to the proposal being ‘tourist accommodation’ and ‘visitor accommodation’, amongst other terms, in submissions that accompanied the application.”

‘Significant impact to Roseisle area’

The most recent proposals received 264 objections and 37 letters of support when considered by Moray Council.

Mr Warren explained the extent of renovations needed to Millie Bothy meant that it would be “effectively a new building” in Roseisle Forest.

He added: “Regardless of its precise proposed use, the introduction of a development of residential character would detrimentally alter the way in which this area is experienced and appreciated by its many recreational users, who make use of a plethora of both formal and informal routes within the forest, through the dunes and along the adjacent beach.”

The Scottish Government official also rejected an appeal for the developers to have their appeal expenses paid for.

A campaign group opposing the development told the Press and Journal they hoped the latest rejection would stop any future plans.

A spokesperson said: “We are just thankful the reporter made the correct decision. Rules were followed and common sense. Respect for such a beautiful, historic and deeply loved place was given.

“We hope this is finally over for good and Roseisle and its resident wildlife can be left in peace.”

The Urquhart family, who say they have been subjected to “lies and abuse” through the planning process, has been contacted to comment.

