Controversial fishing bothy plans on Moray coast rejected for second time by Scottish Government

Divisive plans to restore a derelict 19th Century fishing bothy as a holiday home on the Moray coast have been rejected by the Scottish Government for the second time.

Millie Bothy was used for salmon fishing on the edge of Roseisle Forest between Burghead and Findhorn from the mid-1800s.

It has been abandoned since the 1970s and has now fallen into a ruin just yards from the beach.

The Urquhart family, whose ancestors fished from the site, have been trying to develop the site to ensure it is not lost forever with Visit Scotland supporting the plans.

However, two separate proposals have been rejected by Moray Council with Scottish Government officials now backing the latest decision.

Campaigners who opposed the development now hope the plans for Millie Bothy at Roseisle are now “over for good” after five years.

Did confusion cause Millie Bothy rejection?

The initial plans for the Millie Bothy site were submitted in 2018. They included renovating the bothy alongside 10 new self-catering holiday huts. They were rejected after more than 400 objections.

Scaled-back proposals were submitted last year and only included plans to restore the ruin as a “holiday home”.

Moray Council rejected the proposals, but in their appeal to the Scottish Government the developers said the bothy would be a “holiday home for private use”. They described the authority’s description of it as tourist accommodation as “erroneous” with “unfounded” conclusions as a result.

However, government reporter Christopher Warren, who assessed the appeal, said there were “few other plausible explanations” than for the building to be used as a short-term let for the general public.

He wrote: “The proposed development is described as being a ‘holiday home’. The council quite understandably interpreted this to mean that it would be a short-term let.

“This was borne out of various references to the proposal being ‘tourist accommodation’ and ‘visitor accommodation’, amongst other terms, in submissions that accompanied the application.”

‘Significant impact to Roseisle area’

The most recent proposals received 264 objections and 37 letters of support when considered by Moray Council.

Mr Warren explained the extent of renovations needed to Millie Bothy meant that it would be “effectively a new building” in Roseisle Forest.

He added: “Regardless of its precise proposed use, the introduction of a development of residential character would detrimentally alter the way in which this area is experienced and appreciated by its many recreational users, who make use of a plethora of both formal and informal routes within the forest, through the dunes and along the adjacent beach.”

The Scottish Government official also rejected an appeal for the developers to have their appeal expenses paid for.

A campaign group opposing the development told the Press and Journal they hoped the latest rejection would stop any future plans.

A spokesperson said: “We are just thankful the reporter made the correct decision. Rules were followed and common sense. Respect for such a beautiful, historic and deeply loved place was given.

“We hope this is finally over for good and Roseisle and its resident wildlife can be left in peace.”

The Urquhart family, who say they have been subjected to “lies and abuse” through the planning process, has been contacted to comment.