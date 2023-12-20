Liverpool drugs mule banned from Scotland after £73,000 of cocaine and heroin seized

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Liverpool drugs mule banned from Scotland after £73,000 of cocaine and heroin seized

Lewis Bayne and the drugs were found by police within property in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Lewis Bayne was caught with a large amount of both cocaine and heroin at an address in Kincorth. Image: Facebook/Google.
Lewis Bayne was caught with a large amount of both cocaine and heroin at an address in Kincorth. Image: Facebook/Google.

A 22-year-old drug mule has been banned from re-entering Scotland after he was caught in possession of Class A drugs worth more than £73,000.

Lewis Bayne appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of large quantities of cocaine and heroin following a raid on a property in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen.

In the joint operation with Merseyside Police, officers found drugs stored openly around the property, with cocaine totalling more than £40,000 and heroin worth more than £32,000.

However, due to his young age, Bayne avoided a prison sentence but was banned from Scotland.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said she hoped it would protect Bayne from “being asked to do this again”.

Police received intelligence

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that throughout October and November last year, Police Scotland received intelligence that controlled drugs were being stored at an address on Gardner Road.

“Police obtained a drug search warrant,” he said.

“At approximately 12.35pm on November 4 2022, the warrant was executed and the accused was found within the property.

“Controlled drugs were seen on open display.

“The accused was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Custody Suite.”

Bayne was searched by the officers and was found to be holding £1,340 in cash.

A number of packages and wraps containing white and brown powder were found within the property, alongside scales, a metal spoon with powder on it and a notebook with notations in it.

The total maximum value of the cocaine was £40,560 and the maximum street value of the heroin was £33,790.

Bayne pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a second charge of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

‘A nefarious enterprise’

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston told the court that his client was “not aware of the extent of the quantities of the substances” that were in the packages found.

Mr Ormiston said his client had accrued a debt to an organised crime gang in Liverpool and had been sent up to Aberdeen to bring packages back.

“Young vulnerable males from the area are targetted by those who are involved in those operations – it’s a nefarious enterprise,” he said.

“He wasn’t physically assaulted but it’s well known what will happen if you do not do what these people tell you to.

“He was asked to come up to Aberdeen and pick up a package that needed to be conveyed somewhere else.

“Usually we see people bringing packages here – in this instance he was a drug courier in reverse.”

Sentencing Bayne, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin outlined the “scourge” that the trafficking of drugs has on both Liverpool and Aberdeen and often “involves the very vulnerable”.

However, the sheriff said that due to Bayne’s young age she felt that a community-based disposal was more “realistic for rehabilitation”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Bayne, of Poulton Road, Wirral, to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

She also banned Bayne from re-entering Scotland for two years, which she said was “partly to protect the people of the north-east, but also to protect you from being asked to do this again”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Citi Hotel on Bath Street, Aberdeen
Pervert's solo sex act while lurking in Aberdeen hotel doorway staring at strangers
The crash invoving George 'Brain' Alden's red Citroen C4 occurred at around 1:39am on Crown Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Driver on trial over Crown Street horror crash that endangered life of girlfriend
Richard Box has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Teenage predator jailed for ‘traumatic’ sex attacks on Aberdeen girl and other children
A picture of the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.
Aberdeenshire man accused of attacking dementia sufferer in her own home
The outside of Tain Sheriff court.
Driver handed points after police found him drunk in broken down van on A9…
A picture of Kittybrewster sorting office in Aberdeen, where cocaine was found.
Man jailed after £4,000 of cocaine found in parcel at Aberdeen sorting office
Eastfield Way car park in Inverness
£50,000 cocaine courier's shiny bag caught the attention of police
Hollywood sign. California, USA. See PA Feature TRAVEL US West Coast. Picture credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Photos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TRAVEL US West Coast.
Woman pretended to be Hollywood actress to con family out of thousands
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drug-dealing Aberdeen biker sent flying after crashing into police car
Moray Road, Fraserburgh, was cordoned off following a gas explosion. Image: DC Thomson
Man sentenced over Fraserburgh gas explosion