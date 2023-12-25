Man who spent a fortnight walking to Inverness arrested after shotgun threat

A man spent two weeks walking to Inverness only to be arrested soon after arriving when he started spewing gun threats outside a pub.

David Jarvis, from Aberdeen, visited The Malt Room in Inverness after a fortnight-long foot trek to the Highland city.

But when the bar manager refused to serve him, Jarvis told bouncers that he had a shotgun in his bag.

Jarvis, 37, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening behaviour in relation to the incident on January 31 of this year.

Midnight visitor refused service in bar

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that it was around midnight when Jarvis entered the Church Street premises.

“He appeared to be intoxicated,” he said. “The bar manager advised the accused that they would not serve him and asked him to leave.”

It was at this point that Jarvis “became aggressive” and started threatening the bar manager.

“He raised his voice, pointed to the man and used words to the effect that he would ‘crush his windpipe’,” the fiscal depute said.

As he went to leave the premises he intimated that he would meet the bar manager outside.

But once he was out of the door, another customer, who had witnessed the scene quickly locked it, preventing Jarvis from reentering.

Man claimed he had a shotgun

When the accused “mentioned that he had a shotgun in his bag” door staff contacted police and he was detained and taken to the police station.

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Jarvis, said his client had struggled with a number of issues, including alcohol, and was “in a poor place” at the time of the incident, having “walked to Inverness over two weeks”.

He added: “He has accepted his responsibility.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “Given the nature of the charge, your record, and the information in the criminal justice social work report, I consider nothing other than a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case.”

He jailed Jarvis, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen, for four months.