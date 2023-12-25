Man who spent a fortnight walking to Inverness arrested after shotgun threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who spent a fortnight walking to Inverness arrested after shotgun threat

David Jarvis, from Aberdeen, hiked for two weeks to reach the city, but when a bar manager refused to serve him he started spewing gun threats.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man spent two weeks walking to Inverness only to be arrested soon after arriving when he started spewing gun threats outside a pub.

David Jarvis, from Aberdeen, visited The Malt Room in Inverness after a fortnight-long foot trek to the Highland city.

But when the bar manager refused to serve him, Jarvis told bouncers that he had a shotgun in his bag.

Jarvis, 37, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening behaviour in relation to the incident on January 31 of this year.

Midnight visitor refused service in bar

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that it was around midnight when Jarvis entered the Church Street premises.

“He appeared to be intoxicated,” he said. “The bar manager advised the accused that they would not serve him and asked him to leave.”

It was at this point that Jarvis “became aggressive” and started threatening the bar manager.

“He raised his voice, pointed to the man and used words to the effect that he would ‘crush his windpipe’,” the fiscal depute said.

As he went to leave the premises he intimated that he would meet the bar manager outside.

But once he was out of the door, another customer, who had witnessed the scene quickly locked it, preventing Jarvis from reentering.

Man claimed he had a shotgun

When the accused “mentioned that he had a shotgun in his bag” door staff contacted police and he was detained and taken to the police station.

Solicitor Duncan Henderson, for Jarvis, said his client had struggled with a number of issues, including alcohol, and was “in a poor place” at the time of the incident, having “walked to Inverness over two weeks”.

He added: “He has accepted his responsibility.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “Given the nature of the charge, your record, and the information in the criminal justice social work report, I consider nothing other than a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case.”

He jailed Jarvis, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen, for four months.

