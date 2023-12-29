Nairn driver who caused serious A96 crash saved child’s life on same stretch of road years earlier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn driver who caused serious A96 crash saved child’s life on same stretch of road years earlier

Aiden Macrae was giving friends a lift home from the pub when he took a bend too fast and collided with a campervan. 

By David Love
A junction on A96 where the Nairn driver crash happened
The crash happened at the A96 junction with the B9092 road from Ardersier. Image: Google Street View

A teenage driver who seriously injured two people in a crash saved the life of a young child on the same stretch of the A96 several years earlier, a court has heard.

Aiden Macrae, from Nairn, was giving friends a lift home from the pub when he took a bend too fast and collided with a campervan.

The crash happened on the night of Saturday June 4 2022 as the then-18-year-old was approaching the main road at the junction with the B9092 from Ardersier.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that, ironically, as a 14-year-old Macrae had rescued a boy who had tried to cross the road with traffic approaching at that same location.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said Macrae, who turned 20 on Christmas Day, had three passengers in his Ford Fiesta which failed to negotiate a sharp right-hand bend and mounted a verge.

“The vehicle came out of the junction into the path of a Fiat Ducato campervan which collided with the offside of the accused’s car,” Ms Hood said.

Elderly woman still suffering effects of the crash

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and a passenger in each had to be removed by rescue services.

Macrae, of Mosshall, Broadley, Nairn, sustained a fractured collarbone and one of his passengers sustained a broken jaw, which required the insertion of a metal plate.

An elderly woman in the campervan suffering from a broken femur, broken ribs and bruising.

Ms Hood said: “She sustained a scar to her right leg and her mobility was impacted.

“She requires a stick to walk and support her balance and has had to have several surgeries to treat the injuries to her leg and hip.”

Macrae admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at excessive speed.

‘He thought was a good deed’

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald heard that Macrae was travelling within the statutory speed limit but too fast for the approach to the junction and overshot.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell said: “The passengers in the car were all his friends and they remain his friends.

“What he thought was a good deed picking them up from the pub turned into a horrific incident.

“It was caused by a combination of inexperience, distraction and going too fast for the sharp bend although he was travelling within the speed limit.

“The irony of this is it was at the same section of road where he saved the life of a child crossing the road.

“That child’s father has written a letter of reference to the court.”

‘This has the flavour of someone showing off to his friends’

Ms Russell added: “This offence was 18 months ago and since then he has sought to drive in a safer and more careful manner.

“He lost his job as a result of this incident but, to his credit, has found other employment as a trainee field engineer.

“However the inevitable disqualification for this offence is likely to affect his future prospects. He made a terrible mistake and won’t be in court again.”

Ms Russell said that the background report which had been prepared on her client suggested that supervision would not be required and she urged the sheriff not to impose unpaid hours.

She said Macrae was able and willing to pay a substantial fine which he would pay himself.

However Sheriff Macdonald disagreed, ordered Macrae to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody, with one year’s supervision and banned him from driving for 18 months.

He must also resit the extended driving test of competency.

She told Macrae: “This has the flavour of someone showing off to his friends. It was a terrible accident with terrible consequences.”

