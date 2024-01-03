Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands

Kirsten Munn, from Stirlingshire, told the court in Inverness that she willingly went with Joshua Moody because she was "bored".

By David Love
Joshua Moody appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Joshua Moody appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

Concerned parents contacted police when they suspected their teenage daughter had been abducted by a former fellow school pupil and driven 134 miles to the Highlands.

But a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Kirsten Munn, now aged 18, had gone willingly with 17-year-old Joshua Moody on March 13 last year because she was “bored.”

However, she told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald that she became “worried” when Moody, now also aged 18, had taken her mobile phone off her because she was using it too much on the journey.

Questioned by fiscal depute Adele Gray, Miss Munn, from Stirlingshire, said she had been using her phone a lot to text her ex-boyfriend and her best pal at the time.

‘It got more tense’

She added: “I was going out with someone else at the time and went with Josh after he asked me to go with him to Aviemore to pick up some of his stuff he had left there.

“We had been in school together since S1. He said that the individual was not good for me, he was controlling and I should go out with him instead.

“It got more tense. I was on my phone a lot  and I was getting increasingly more uncomfortable as he was asking me to stop using my phone.

“I carried on and he took it away from me twice and put it in his pocket. It took a few tries but I got it back. I could tell by his voice and the way he looked at me it was annoying him.”

She said that her ex and her friend got in touch with her parents, who contacted the police.

Police received report of alleged abduction

Pc Gary Duncan said he and a colleague got a report of an alleged abduction and went to trace the van, which they stopped near Grantown on Spey.

He said: “I spoke to her and she seemed okay. But she said she was frightened earlier when he took her phone away.”

His colleague, Pc Christopher Mackenzie, told the court: “She didn’t seem to be in fear and alarm. She didn’t appear to be distressed in my opinion.”

Provisional licence holder Moody, of Wilson Avenue, Denny, was arrested not for abduction but for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by taking the phone from Miss Munn.

He claimed he had taken it as a joke and told his defence solicitor Myhrin Hill that the brightness from the screen was distracting him in the dark.

‘This behaviour, however unwise, was not threatening or abusive’

“I put it on the central console, not in my pocket. She could quite easily have got the phone herself,” he told the court.

Moody denied putting Miss Munn in a state of fear and alarm but pleaded guilty to driving without a full licence or insurance.

Sheriff Macdonald found him not guilty, saying: “It does not meet the objective test for a reasonable person being in a state of fear and alarm.

“In any view, this behaviour of removing her phone, however unwise, was not threatening or abusive and I find you not guilty.

“However you were a new driver on the A9 without insurance for a considerable journey and it is something you should not have done.”

She fined Moody £250 and banned him from driving for 10 weeks.

