Huntly man David Currie reported missing from home

Police have launched a public appeal to help trace David Currie who has been reported missing from Huntly.

The 61-year-old was last seen at his home in the town at about 9.30am this morning.

He is described as being 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build with thinning grey hair and a beard.

When last seen, David was wearing a dark top, dark boots and possibly a camouflage jacket.

He also wears glasses.

Inspector Rhona Di Meola said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace David and we are keen to ensure he is safe and well.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen David, or has any information on where he may be, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1289 of January 3.