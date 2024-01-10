‘Extremely troubling’: Man found with axe in his bag is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Extremely troubling’: Man found with axe in his bag is jailed

Graham Lauder claimed he "didn't know" why he had a wooden handled axe in his possession. 

By David McPhee
Graham Lauder, who was found carrying an axe in his backpack in Aberdeen
Graham Lauder admitted having a wooden handled hand axe in his possession. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.

A man caught wandering the streets of Aberdeen with an axe in his backpack has been jailed – with a sheriff describing his actions as “extremely troubling”.

Graham Lauder, 30, was stopped by police in the Sheddocksley area of the city when he was seen to be heavily under the influence of a substance while walking with a friend.

When officers searched his rucksack they found a wooden handled hand axe, which Lauder claimed he “didn’t know” why it was in his possession.

Lauder was told by a sheriff that the offence, along with his previous convictions, warranted a prison sentence.

Lauder ‘didn’t know’ why he had axe

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 11.50pm on January 27 2022 police in an unmarked vehicle observed Lauder and his friend walking down Lewis Road.

“Constables approached the men and spoke to the accused, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” Ms Laird said.

Lauder was then cautioned and searched by the officers who looked in a black backpack he was carrying and found the axe.

When asked by the constables why he had the axe in his possession, Lauder stated that he “didn’t know” and he had “no reason” for having it.

Lauder, of George Street, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of a bladed item in a public place.

Prison sentence ‘warranted’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that, despite the incident occurring more than two years ago, his client still didn’t know why he was in possession of the axe.

“He was extremely intoxicated at that time,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Lauder has longstanding alcohol issues but he seems to be in a better place now and has reduced his alcohol consumption..

“There has also been no further offending since this incident in 2022.”

Sheriff Rory Bannerman told Lauder that he found it “extremely troubling” to think someone “could be wandering drunk around the streets of Aberdeen” with an axe.

He added that despite Lauder’s previous convictions, the “nature of the crime itself warranted a custodial sentence”.

Sheriff Bannerman sentenced Lauder to four months in prison.

