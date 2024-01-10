‘Extremely troubling’: Man found with axe in his bag is jailed

A man caught wandering the streets of Aberdeen with an axe in his backpack has been jailed – with a sheriff describing his actions as “extremely troubling”.

Graham Lauder, 30, was stopped by police in the Sheddocksley area of the city when he was seen to be heavily under the influence of a substance while walking with a friend.

When officers searched his rucksack they found a wooden handled hand axe, which Lauder claimed he “didn’t know” why it was in his possession.

Lauder was told by a sheriff that the offence, along with his previous convictions, warranted a prison sentence.

Lauder ‘didn’t know’ why he had axe

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 11.50pm on January 27 2022 police in an unmarked vehicle observed Lauder and his friend walking down Lewis Road.

“Constables approached the men and spoke to the accused, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” Ms Laird said.

Lauder was then cautioned and searched by the officers who looked in a black backpack he was carrying and found the axe.

When asked by the constables why he had the axe in his possession, Lauder stated that he “didn’t know” and he had “no reason” for having it.

Lauder, of George Street, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of a bladed item in a public place.

Prison sentence ‘warranted’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that, despite the incident occurring more than two years ago, his client still didn’t know why he was in possession of the axe.

“He was extremely intoxicated at that time,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Lauder has longstanding alcohol issues but he seems to be in a better place now and has reduced his alcohol consumption..

“There has also been no further offending since this incident in 2022.”

Sheriff Rory Bannerman told Lauder that he found it “extremely troubling” to think someone “could be wandering drunk around the streets of Aberdeen” with an axe.

He added that despite Lauder’s previous convictions, the “nature of the crime itself warranted a custodial sentence”.

Sheriff Bannerman sentenced Lauder to four months in prison.

