Caley Thistle complete deal for James Carragher – son of Liverpool legend Jamie – on loan from Wigan Athletic

Caley Thistle have made their first move of the January transfer window by signing Wigan Athletic defender James Carragher on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, joins in time for Friday’s Championship visit of Dundee United.

Carragher came through the youth ranks with Liverpool, before joining Wigan in 2017.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm the signing of centre-back James Carragher on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. 📷 @TMPfoto 👉https://t.co/RAep8Jkws1 pic.twitter.com/k5R69PQL2e — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 10, 2024

He has made six appearances for the Latics, and also played five matches during a spell on loan with Oldham Athletic last season.

After completing the deal, Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson is hopeful of having Carragher involved when United make the trip north on Friday.

He said: “If the club get the paperwork done on time, he would look to come in and be involved in the squad on Friday.

“We are in there trying our best to strengthen the squad. Hopefully we will get two or three over the line before the transfer window disappears.”

Caley Jags boss making efforts to strengthen

Ferguson is overseeing his first transfer window since replacing Billy Dodds as manager in September.

He says the process of luring players to Caley Thistle stretches far beyond identifying the correct players, adding: “It’s tough to get players up here. We have got to try and attract them.

“There are other things at the club, like accommodation, which puts pressure on your budget.

“That’s a big thing for the club – to try and get the players up here and give them accommodation, because it’s a lot of money to put people up.

“We will keep on trying to attract players up here. It’s difficult, but we can do it.”

Wotherspoon on way to Tannadice

Ferguson understands attacker David Wotherspoon has agreed to join Friday’s opponents United when his Inverness contract expires this weekend, although he has yet to receive confirmation a deal has been struck.

Wotherspoon will be sidelined for the match in any case, due to a hamstring injury.

Ferguson says the process of finding a replacement for Wotherspoon, who netted four goals in 11 appearances after signing a short-term deal in October, is already underway.

He added: “As far as I’m aware, I don’t know if it has been confirmed, sealed and signed, but what I’m hearing is he is going to Dundee United.

“I heard that the other day, and to be fair, I spoke to him about it. It looks like he’s off to Dundee United – other than I don’t think it’s done yet.

“We knew his contract was coming to an end. We have been ongoing in the recruitment, and the longer it went, we were always hopeful he might sign the contract.

“You then start to hear wee rumours, though.

“We are in a position where we are always planning ahead. David was a big part of how we played, but we saw on Saturday that the other players can step up, do very well and get victories.

“It was key for us to win without David in the team.

“It’s a big loss for us – he has been a top player for us. But that’s why he got a big move.”