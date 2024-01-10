Caley Thistle complete deal for James Carragher – son of Liverpool legend Jamie – on loan from Wigan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle complete deal for James Carragher – son of Liverpool legend Jamie – on loan from Wigan Athletic

Carragher will spend the rest of the season with Inverness.

By Andy Skinner
James Carragher in action for Wigan Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.
James Carragher in action for Wigan Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.

Caley Thistle have made their first move of the January transfer window by signing Wigan Athletic defender James Carragher on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, joins in time for Friday’s Championship visit of Dundee United.

Carragher came through the youth ranks with Liverpool, before joining Wigan in 2017.

He has made six appearances for the Latics, and also played five matches during a spell on loan with Oldham Athletic last season.

After completing the deal, Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson is hopeful of having Carragher involved when United make the trip north on Friday.

He said: “If the club get the paperwork done on time, he would look to come in and be involved in the squad on Friday.

 

Jamie Carragher. Image: Shutterstock.

“We are in there trying our best to strengthen the squad. Hopefully we will get two or three over the line before the transfer window disappears.”

Caley Jags boss making efforts to strengthen

Ferguson is overseeing his first transfer window since replacing Billy Dodds as manager in September.

He says the process of luring players to Caley Thistle stretches far beyond identifying the correct players, adding: “It’s tough to get players up here. We have got to try and attract them.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“There are other things at the club, like accommodation, which puts pressure on your budget.

“That’s a big thing for the club – to try and get the players up here and give them accommodation, because it’s a lot of money to put people up.

“We will keep on trying to attract players up here. It’s difficult, but we can do it.”

Wotherspoon on way to Tannadice

Ferguson understands attacker David Wotherspoon has agreed to join Friday’s opponents United when his Inverness contract expires this weekend, although he has yet to receive confirmation a deal has been struck.

Wotherspoon will be sidelined for the match in any case, due to a hamstring injury.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker David Wotherspoon.
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS

Ferguson says the process of finding a replacement for Wotherspoon, who netted four goals in 11 appearances after signing a short-term deal in October, is already underway.

He added: “As far as I’m aware, I don’t know if it has been confirmed, sealed and signed, but what I’m hearing is he is going to Dundee United.

“I heard that the other day, and to be fair, I spoke to him about it. It looks like he’s off to Dundee United – other than I don’t think it’s done yet.

“We knew his contract was coming to an end. We have been ongoing in the recruitment, and the longer it went, we were always hopeful he might sign the contract.

“You then start to hear wee rumours, though.

David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“We are in a position where we are always planning ahead. David was a big part of how we played, but we saw on Saturday that the other players can step up, do very well and get victories.

“It was key for us to win without David in the team.

“It’s a big loss for us – he has been a top player for us. But that’s why he got a big move.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson calls for compulsory grass pitches in Championship
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's David Wotherspoon agrees switch to Dundee United - reports
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Winning without David Wotherspoon was vital for Caley Thistle, says Duncan Ferguson
Caley Thistle Women winger Katie Cleland comes up against Rangers striker Lizzie Arnot in a Scottish Cup clash at the Caledonian Stadium.
Caley Thistle Women's Katie Cleland finds inspiration in defeat to Rangers
Inverness' Billy McKay celebrates making it 1-0 against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Perfect response to recent setbacks ahead of Dundee United test
Morgan Boyes celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 for Inverness at Ayr United.
Caley Thistle's Morgan Boyes ready for Dundee United after scoring double against Ayr United
Caley Thistle Women captain Kirsty Deans and Rangers' Sarah Ewens in action in the Scottish Cup at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle Women beaten 12-0 by Rangers in Scottish Cup in front of record…
Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan.
'This is the life I wanted' - Rangers star Rachel McLauchlan on returning to…
Morgan Boyes celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 2-0 to Inverness.
Morgan Boyes scores brace as Caley Thistle defeat hosts Ayr United 3-1

Conversation