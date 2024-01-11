Tragic cyclist was pulled under car after collision with van on A90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tragic cyclist was pulled under car after collision with van on A90

Crash investigator Pc Fay MacLeod gave emotionally charged evidence during the death by careless driving trial of Aberdeen delivery driver Christopher Morrison.

By Joanne Warnock
Christopher Morrison is accused of death by careless driving and is on trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Christopher Morrison is accused of death by careless driving and is on trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A crash investigator broke down in tears describing the moment a cyclist was pulled under a car following a collision with a van.

Pc Fay MacLeod was giving evidence at the Peterhead trial of Christopher Morrison, who denies causing the death of Boddam man Robert Cowie by driving carelessly.

The jury heard how Morrison, a 41-year-old delivery driver, struck Mr Cowie on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near the junction to Stirlinghill Quarry on December 2, 2020.

Pc MacLeod told the town’s sheriff court that “clean marks” were found on the front passenger headlight of Morrison’s white Volkswagen Crafter van, indicating that something wiped the area clean of dirt as a result of making contact.

Further “black rubber-like marks” were also reported down the side of the van matching the height of Mr Cowie’s black handlebar covers, the court heard.

The court was also shown a photo of Mr Cowie’s high-vis orange jacket in which dirt and grime marks were visible.

Emotional evidence

The officer broke down and wept while reading her report conclusions, which said Mr Cowie, 52, had gone under the wheel of the Seat car being driven by Catherine Thomson.

She said: “The front near side of the car had collided with the deceased, causing the plastic bumper to snap. The front nearside wheel was driven over the deceased’s body, pulling him under the car.”

Stills taken from dash-cam footage of a van travelling on the northbound side of the road were shown to the jury and captured the moment Mr Cowie was struck by Morrison’s van.

Mrs MacLeod explained that, along with a colleague, she had prepared two reports and a scale plan of the collision.

She described finding fragments of a cycle helmet and blood around Mr Cowie’s bike, alongside pieces of a wing mirror housing on the grass verge.

Cyclist hit with ‘glancing blow’

Mrs Macleod told the court her findings concluded that “the collision occurred as a result of the van failing to see the deceased”.

She added Morrison had failed to leave enough room or reduce his speed because of the low sunlight and could have been distracted or inattentive.

Under cross-examination from defence agent David Nicolson, she was asked if Mr Cowie had hit the van or if the van had hit Mr Cowie.

Mrs MacLeod replied: “The cleaning marks on the front of the van would say it had hit the bike.”

It had been a “glancing blow”, she added.

The court also heard from two drivers, who were seconds ahead of Morrison’s van.

They said they had both seen Mr Cowie cycling up the hill towards the Stirlinghill Quarry junction and had both overtaken him safely.

One of them, Marie Mackie, of Cruden Bay, was travelling home with her daughter and was driving the car directly in front of Morrison.

Other driver’s concern for cyclist

She told the court that the sun had been “blinding” but that she had spotted Mr Cowie wearing a high-vis top, adding: “I could see the sun glaring off his jacket.”

Mrs Mackie then described overtaking the cyclist and feeling “concerned for his safety”.

She said: “I looked in my rear-view mirror and kept looking to see if the van behind would overtake him then I said to my daughter ‘he’s hit him, he’s hit him’. It seemed like an age before the van stopped.”

Morrison, of Hilton Drive, Aberdeen, is facing one charge of death by careless driving, alleging he wasn’t paying enough attention to the road or adverse weather conditions prior to hitting Mr Cowie.

The trial, being heard by Sheriff Philip Mann, continues.

 

