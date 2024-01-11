Boss Barry Robson reveals why Aberdeen have not travelled overseas for a training camp during the Premiership break

Boss Barry Robson insists he opted against a winter training camp abroad because Aberdeen need a physical and mental break.

The Pittodrie gaffer revealed his backroom staff also need down-time, as they have been working “seven days a week for four months”.

Aberdeen packed in 30 games before the Premiership entered the winter shutdown on January 2.

During previous top-flight winter breaks the Dons have travelled overseas.

The searing heat of Dubai was the destination during four consecutive winter breaks from 2017 to 2020.

That run stopped in January 2021, with the nation in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A trip to the United Arab Emirates was also scheduled for January 2022, but was cancelled due to the global Omicron Covid variant outbreak.

During last season’s winter break – moved to November 2022 due to the World Cup – the Dons travelled to Atlanta in the United States.

A friendly was played during each training camp in Dubai and then Atlanta.

However, Robson has opted to remain in the Granite City during the ongoing Premiership break.

After a gruelling first half of the season balancing European group stage action with domestic commitments, he says his squad needed to switch off.

Robson explained: “We thought about going on a training camp, but the best thing to do is give them time off to rest.

“Our players need a break.

“It is not just the players as we also have staff who have been on it seven days a week for the last three or four months.

“People at this club have made a lot of sacrifices.

“From my experience in football, it is important you can get a rest – that it is important to re-energise.”

Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence where @AberdeenFC will be training in Dubai. Dons arrive today for warm weather camp. Impressive facility pic.twitter.com/e8Pn9tqQTp — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) January 10, 2017

Friendlies during overseas camps

In each of the four years in Dubai, the Dons, who were based at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence and then managed by Derek McInnes, arranged a bounce game.

They faced opponents from Jordan, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2020, Aberdeen lost 1-0 to 16-time Jordanian champions Al Wehdat.

The Reds beat UAE side Dibba Al Hisn 2-0 in 2019.

Clubs from Uzbekistan were the opponents in the first two years in the Middle East.

The Reds lost 2-0 to Lokomotiv Tashkent in 2018, having beat FC Bunyodkor 2-1 the previous year.

In November last year, the Dons beat an Atlanta United second string 1-0 in a friendly during their training camp Stateside.

‘We need to do the right thing by them’

Robson’s Reds balanced European group stage action with domestic commitments in the first half of the season.

They also progressed to the Viaplay Cup final, losing 1-0 to Rangers at Hampden last month.

The demands of Europe impacted them domestically, with Aberdeen currently languishing eighth in the Premiership table.

The Dons are next in action when facing Clyde away in the Scottish Cup on Friday, January 19.

Robson said: “We know we will need to go again in the second half of the season.

“Rest is just as important as anything in football.

“I learned that myself as a player.

“As much as I would love to get the players on the training pitch right away, we need to do the right thing by them.

“We need to get them in prime condition for what is to come in the second half of the season.”

The importance of mental rest

Aberdeen racked up eight Euro matches, four overseas – taking in Sweden (v BK Hacken), Germany (Eintracht Frankfurt), Greece (PAOK) and Finland (HJK Helsinki).

It is not only a physical break that is important during the winter shutdown.

Asked if mental rest is also vital, Robson said: “100 percent.

“They have been everywhere, with us all over Europe.

“We need to rest them down.”