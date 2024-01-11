Boss Barry Robson reveals why Aberdeen have not travelled overseas for a training camp during the Premiership break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Barry Robson reveals why Aberdeen have not travelled overseas for a training camp during the Premiership break

Aberdeen have had overseas camps in Dubai and the United States in recent seasons, but Robson has opted to remain the Granite City this year.

By Sean Wallace
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Boss Barry Robson insists he opted against a winter training camp abroad because Aberdeen need a physical and mental break.

The Pittodrie gaffer revealed his backroom staff also need down-time, as they have been working “seven days a week for four months”.

Aberdeen packed in 30 games before the Premiership entered the winter shutdown on January 2.

During previous top-flight winter breaks the Dons have travelled overseas.

The searing heat of Dubai was the destination during four consecutive winter breaks from 2017 to 2020.

That run stopped in January 2021, with the nation in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A trip to the United Arab Emirates was also scheduled for January 2022, but was cancelled due to the global Omicron Covid variant outbreak.

During last season’s winter break – moved to November 2022 due to the World Cup – the Dons travelled to Atlanta in the United States.

A friendly was played during each training camp in Dubai and then Atlanta.

However, Robson has opted to remain in the Granite City during the ongoing Premiership break.

After a gruelling first half of the season balancing European group stage action with domestic commitments, he says his squad needed to switch off.

Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen celebrates scoring.
Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall ahead of the winter break. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson explained: “We thought about going on a training camp, but the best thing to do is give them time off to rest.

“Our players need a break.

“It is not just the players as we also have staff who have been on it seven days a week for the last three or four months.

“People at this club have made a lot of sacrifices.

“From my experience in football, it is important you can get a rest – that it is important to re-energise.”

Friendlies during overseas camps

In each of the four years in Dubai, the Dons, who were based at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence and then managed by Derek McInnes, arranged a bounce game.

They faced opponents from Jordan, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2020, Aberdeen lost 1-0 to 16-time Jordanian champions Al Wehdat.

Aberdeen's James Wilson has a chance on goal during a friendly match against Al-Wehdat SC at the Maktoum bin Rashid-Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai on January 13, 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's James Wilson has a chance on goal during a friendly match against Al-Wehdat SC at the Maktoum bin Rashid-Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai on January 13, 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Image: SNS

The Reds beat UAE side Dibba Al Hisn 2-0 in 2019.

Clubs from Uzbekistan were the opponents in the first two years in the Middle East.

The Reds lost 2-0 to Lokomotiv Tashkent in 2018, having beat FC Bunyodkor 2-1 the previous year.

In November last year, the Dons beat an Atlanta United second string 1-0 in a friendly during their training camp Stateside.

Aberdeen’s friendly match against Lokomotiv Tashkent in Dubai at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence. Image: SNS.

‘We need to do the right thing by them’

Robson’s Reds balanced European group stage action with domestic commitments in the first half of the season.

They also progressed to the Viaplay Cup final, losing 1-0 to Rangers at Hampden last month.

The demands of Europe impacted them domestically, with Aberdeen currently languishing eighth in the Premiership table.

The Dons are next in action when facing Clyde away in the Scottish Cup on Friday, January 19.

Former Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven pictured near the team's hotel in Dubai in January 2018. Image: 2018
Former Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven pictured near the team's hotel in Dubai in January 2018. 

Robson said: “We know we will need to go again in the second half of the season.

“Rest is just as important as anything in football.

“I learned that myself as a player.

“As much as I would love to get the players on the training pitch right away, we need to do the right thing by them.

“We need to get them in prime condition for what is to come in the second half of the season.”

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson and young fan during an open training session in Dubai on January 11, 2020. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson and young fan during an open training session in Dubai on January 11, 2020. Image: SNS.

The importance of mental rest

Aberdeen racked up eight Euro matches, four overseas – taking in Sweden (v BK Hacken), Germany (Eintracht Frankfurt), Greece (PAOK) and Finland (HJK Helsinki).

It is not only a physical break that is important during the winter shutdown.

Asked if mental rest is also vital, Robson said: “100 percent.

“They have been everywhere, with us all over Europe.

“We need to rest them down.”

