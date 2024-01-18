Andrew MacAskill pleased to be back in the fold ahead of Buckie Thistle’s ‘once in a lifetime’ Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew MacAskill pleased to be back in the fold ahead of Buckie Thistle’s ‘once in a lifetime’ Celtic clash

The midfielder broke his right arm in October but is fit to face the Hoops in the Scottish Cup.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is pleased to have recovered from injury.
Andrew MacAskill is pleased he’s back in contention for Buckie Thistle’s clash with Celtic – but knows he isn’t guaranteed to play.

The midfielder has been a talisman for the Jags in recent years, but broke his right arm in their Scottish Cup second round win against Forres Mechanics at the end of October.

MacAskill, 31, has returned to training in recent weeks and made his first appearance since the injury as a substitute in last weekend’s win against Huntly.

During his absence Thistle were victorious in five of the six games they played and MacAskill knows there are no guarantees he’ll get straight back into Graeme Stewart’s side.

MacAskill said: “My arm feels good and I feel strong. With the nature of the injury I was able to do plenty of running and strength and conditioning work while I had the cast on.

“I got the cast off before Christmas and I’ve had a few training sessions now so I feel I’m back and ready to go.

“The tie hasn’t sped things up or slowed things down in terms of coming back.

“I was desperate to get back for the Formartine game on January 6 (which was postponed) because that was a big game for us.

“The Celtic game is one I’ve been aware of, but I want to be involved in all the games really.

“I feel like I’m ready, but the team has been doing well and nobody should just walk back in.”

Day to savour

MacAskill is keeping his feet on the ground when it comes to the prospect of Buckie shock Celtic this Sunday.

But he wants to enjoy the occasion and added: “It’s very exciting, it’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing. The whole excitement of the Scottish Cup every season is because there’s the possibility of ties like this.

“When it comes around you’ve got to enjoy it, we won’t experience it again so we want to make the most of it.

“If we were to win it would be the biggest shock in the history of global football to be honest.

“We’re realistic about our chances, but we want to enjoy it and we do want to show that we’re good players.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee highlights; Buckie Thistle cup preview

