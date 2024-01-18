Elgin fish shop worker molested girl, 13, in exchange for cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin fish shop worker molested girl, 13, in exchange for cash

William Mackie, 74, also sexually assaulted a young woman at the now-closed Lossie Fish Shop in Culbard Street, Elgin.

By Jenni Gee
Elgin fish shop worker William Mackie covered his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court following his conviction. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin fish shop worker William Mackie covered his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court following his conviction. Image: DC Thomson

An Elgin fish shop worker who molested a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman in exchange for cash has been convicted of his crimes.

William Mackie, 74, targeted the females at the now-closed Lossie Fish Shop on Culbard Street on dates in 2009/10 and 2016.

Mackie was tried at Inverness Sheriff Court on charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the young teenager as well as sexually assaulting a young woman.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Pauline Gair, the first victim told the court she was 13 and had been in the habit of visiting Mackie’s shop with friends.

She said initially the older man would pass her folded bank notes, despite her not having asked him for money.

But when she visited the shop one day hoping for cash to pay for some food this changed.

“He told me if I wanted money I had to let him kiss my p****,” she said.

Victim targeted in back of shop

The witness explained that Mackie then put the latch on the door before laying a towel on the floor in the back of the shop.

“He unbuttoned my jeans, pulled them down to my knees and told me to sit on the towel,” she told the court, before detailing how Mackie performed a sex act on her.

She said it lasted “a few minutes” but “felt a lot longer”

She said: “Afterwards I just got dressed and he gave me money and I left.”

Asked if Mackie had said anything to her after the incident, she replied: “That I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone.”

Speaking about why she had not told anyone about the incident at the time, she said: “I felt like they wouldn’t believe me” and “I didn’t want them to know what happened”.

The court heard that the woman eventually reported Mackie to police in 2022, after supporting a family member through an experience that “triggered it all up”.

When defence solicitor Stephen Carty, for Mackie, suggested that it “simply didn’t happen” she told him: “I know it happened – Bill knows it happened.”

The women were targeted at the now-closed Lossie Fish Shop on Culbard Street, Elgin.

The second victim, who was described in court was “vulnerable”, said she had visited Mackie’s shop believing that she was going to do a cleaning job.

But when she arrived at the premises, there was already someone cleaning and she was taken into the office by Mackie and told to “stay quiet”.

The woman, who was 22 at the the time of the offence, described how the then 66-year-old Mackie targeted her in between serving customers in the shop.

“He had said: ‘Let’s take a look at you’ and had pulled the top bit of my jumper off and had a look at my breasts. I pulled away and said no.”

She said Mackie then undid the button on her jeans and put his hand down into her underwear before carrying out an act that was “sore and uncomfortable”.

The woman then told the court Mackie took her to the back of the shop where he took down her trousers before performing a sex act on her, during which she felt “scared”.

The woman said after the incident, which left her feeling “horrible”, Mackie placed £60 in her hand, which she used to reclaim a mobile phone that she had pawned.

She had reported the matter to the police days later, after discussing it with a student advisor at the college where she was studying.

Taking to the witness box in his own defence, Mackie denied ever having been alone with the first victim.

‘I thought she was coming on to me’

He admitted to kissing the second woman and touching her breasts saying: “I was flattered, I thought she was coming on to me”.

He said he felt “huge regret” afterwards, adding: “I know it shouldn’t have happened, I felt guilty, but it had been done and I had no excuse.”

Mackie denied putting his hand in her underwear and touching her intimately or performing a sex act on her.

But a jury took less than two hours to reject his version of events and return guilty verdicts on both charges.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Mackie: “You have been found guilty of these two charges – they are serious charges indeed.

“The court will be considering all sentencing options, including, obviously, a period of imprisonment given the nature of the offences.”

The sheriff called for the production of presentencing reports and placed Mackie on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

Mackie, of Cockburn Place, Elgin, was allowed to remain on bail meantime.

