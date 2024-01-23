Man placed on register after groping woman in Aberdeen pub

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after grabbing a woman’s bottom in an Aberdeen city centre pub.

Peter Duncan seized and squeezed his victim’s right buttock without warning in Slain’s Castle on Belmont Street.

The stunned woman “froze in shock” and was left “extremely upset” after the incident.

And Duncan, 37, who previously admitted the sexual assault, has now returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

A Crown narrative of events stated the woman, in her 20s, had attended the Belmont Street nightspot with friends one evening in October 2022.

At one point, as the woman went to sit down, Duncan “reached out and seized her right buttock, squeezing it”.

He did not say anything but the woman “immediately jumped up in shock, froze and was extremely upset”.

The incident was later reported to the police.

Duncan, of Ash-Hill Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client was a first-offender and asked the court to follow the recommended sentence in a social work report.

He added: “The fact he’s gained a conviction in this matter is, in itself, a significant punishment.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna imposed a six-month supervision order and made Duncan subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for the same period.

