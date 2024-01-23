Man placed on register after groping woman in Aberdeen pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man placed on register after groping woman in Aberdeen pub

Peter Duncan seized and squeezed his victim's right buttock without warning in Slain's Castle on Belmont Street.

By Danny McKay
The incident happened in Slain's Castle pub on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
The incident happened in Slain's Castle pub on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after grabbing a woman’s bottom in an Aberdeen city centre pub.

Peter Duncan seized and squeezed his victim’s right buttock without warning in Slain’s Castle on Belmont Street.

The stunned woman “froze in shock” and was left “extremely upset” after the incident.

And Duncan, 37, who previously admitted the sexual assault, has now returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

A Crown narrative of events stated the woman, in her 20s, had attended the Belmont Street nightspot with friends one evening in October 2022.

‘The fact he’s gained a conviction is, in itself, a significant punishment’

At one point, as the woman went to sit down, Duncan “reached out and seized her right buttock, squeezing it”.

He did not say anything but the woman “immediately jumped up in shock, froze and was extremely upset”.

The incident was later reported to the police.

Duncan, of Ash-Hill Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client was a first-offender and asked the court to follow the recommended sentence in a social work report.

He added: “The fact he’s gained a conviction in this matter is, in itself, a significant punishment.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna imposed a six-month supervision order and made Duncan subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for the same period.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

