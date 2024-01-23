Leonie shows us round the amazing country lodge and creamery she has put on the market for £535,000 near Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leonie shows us round the amazing country lodge and creamery she has put on the market for £535,000 near Banchory

Owner Leonie Gordon reveals why she fell in love with her amazing home and why it will be bittersweet to leave.

By Rosemary Lowne
South Lodge is a postcard perfect property near Banchory.
South Lodge captures the essence of tranquil country life. Image: Savills

Soak up all the peace and serenity of the countryside while remaining close to vibrant village life in this verdant Victorian lodge house and converted creamery.

Quite literally a breath of fresh countryside air, South Lodge enjoys a postcard perfect location in Craigmyle, a hamlet just three minutes from the bustling Royal Deeside village of Torphins.

For the past 11 years, the charming three-bedroom lodge and adjacent larch clad creamery, which is currently used as an art studio and Airbnb, has been home to Leonie Gordon and her 15-year-old daughter Elena plus their adorable dogs Dara and Sugar.

Reflecting on what first attracted her to the resplendent rural retreat, Leonie, who has worked as a lawyer, trauma informed therapist and artist, says it was its amazing architecture, the idyllic setting and the incredibly versatile creamery building.

Leonie Gordon has loved everything about South Lodge. Image: Leonie Gordon

“I fell in love with South Lodge’s mix of traditional/modern architecture and its position, the view from the sunroom and deck, the woods on our doorstep and the fact that there are neighbours, so it doesn’t feel too remote but it is surrounded by countryside,” says Leonie.

“I also absolutely loved The Creamery – its larch cladded exterior and its natural industrial style inside but also the versatility and potential of the space.”

Cream of the crops

Built in 1890 and extended in 2005, the C-listed South Lodge has a fascinating history as does The Creamery which was designed by architect Michael Rasmussen

“The house was built as a lodge house I believe for the original Craigmyle House in the late 1880s,” says Leonie.

“It was added to in the 1980s and then the last owners built on the modern larch-clad extension that we call the sunroom and utility room/downstairs shower in 2005.

“They also built The Creamery in 2005 as an artisanal cheese-making facility, office and workshop.

“They made the award-winning Craigmyle Cheese and, when I bought the house, The Creamery had been let out to Cambus O’May Cheese.”

The open plan dining/sitting room features oak floorboards, an exposed granite wall and hearth with wood burner plus French doors to the decked terrace. Image: Savills

Peaceful vibes and panoramic views

With its pretty chocolate box style exterior, South Lodge instantly captures the essence of tranquil countryside life.

And this relaxed feeling continues inside where an attractive open plan dining/sitting room sets a homely tone.

From here a door leads through to the sunroom where panoramic views can be savoured.

But at the beating heart of the home is the recently fitted dual aspect kitchen complete with an array of storage units, integrated appliances and an electric double oven with induction hob.

The immaculate kitchen has all the right ingredients. Image: Savills

Serene sanctuary

Completing the ground floor is a shelved larder cupboard, a utility room and a modern shower room.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms including a plush principal bedroom as well as an attractive family bathroom.

The third bedroom is currently used as a study.

Leonie says the property has been the perfect place to work from home while enjoying everything the countryside has to offer.

Enjoy incredible views from this cosy room. Image: Savills

“It suited my remote working full-time job and subsequently supported my desire to develop a more diverse working life which blended with my role as a parent,” says Leonie.

“I think the property would suit someone looking for a lifestyle change, someone like us, a family or even a retired couple; someone who sees the potential of the combination of the house and The Creamery.

“It would also suit anyone who likes nature while still having access to the city or an artist looking for studio space.”

The spa like bathroom has boutique hotel vibes. Image: Savills

The Creamery

Outside, the wonderful views can be fully appreciated from the deck while the extensive garden has an orchard, a domestic fowl run with chicken and duck houses and a small pond.

Not only that but there is also a greenhouse and a large garden office.

Situated directly opposite the property is The Creamery with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan sitting room/kitchen and an outdoor courtyard.

Asked what she has enjoyed most about her property, Leonie says it’s the location, views and flexible accommodation.

The Creamery has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and open plan kitchen/sitting room. Image: Savills

“I love the view from the sunroom through all the seasons,” says Leonie.

“I will miss that enormously and the sunsets can be fabulous.

“And I have really enjoyed the creative work and income opportunities offered by The Creamery as well as it being an overflow for friends and family to stay in.

“As an artist and nature lover, Aberdeenshire provides so much inspiration as well as a rich and talented network of artists and interesting people doing creative things.”

Leonie uses one of the rooms in The Creamery as an art studio. Image: Savills

Although Leonie will miss the property, she is happy in the knowledge that it will make someone else very happy.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” says Leonie.

“I will miss so much about it, but if I have to be more specific, it is having such a beautiful home, which has adapted as our wants/needs have changed, surrounded by nature and stunning views, with my business on my doorstep and family and community nearby.”

The garden is the perfect place to relax and watch the spectacular sunsets. Image: Savills

South Lodge, Craigmyle, Torphins, Banchory, is on the market for £535,000.

To arrange a viewing phone 01224 971120 or check out the website savills.co.uk.

Conversation