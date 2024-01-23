Peterhead paedophile told girl, 14, to skip school then sexually assaulted her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead paedophile told girl, 14, to skip school then sexually assaulted her

As James Stewart's young victim screamed he told her it will be quick if she just let him do what he wanted to do.

By Joanne Warnock
Peterhead Sheriff Court
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A Peterhead man has been jailed after admitting he sexually assaulted a teenage girl almost two years ago.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was 14 years old at the time of the incident.

James Stewart, 36, admitted the sex attack, which happened in June 2022, and a further charge of possessing indecent photographs – some of which were in the most serious category.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that Stewart’s phone was seized from him in 2022 and 17 indecent images were found on it.

“Four being in the highest category of child abuse material,” she added.

James Stewart lured victim using fake social media account

Ms Pritchard said Stewart had been using a fake social media account to message the teen and on June 10 2022, had enticed her to skip school to meet him.

The court was told that using the anonymous account Sunsetvibexox, Stewart lured his victim to a property in Peterhead.

Ms Pritchard said Stewart had been sitting on a bed next to the girl and had been trying to touch her breasts.

She said the girl asked him to stop and tried to push him off her however she fell off the bed onto the floor.

Stewart then pulled down her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

Ms Pritchard said: “She managed to stand up, but Stewart grabbed her by the arms and pushed her against a wall.”

‘I’ve done something bad’

The girl screamed and continued to push Stewart off, but he told her to “be quiet”.

Ms Pritchard said: “He was telling her – it will be quick if she just let him do what he wanted to do.”

The girl later told school friends about the attack and the police arrested Stewart, who the court heard, claimed he was going to kill himself “because I’ve done something bad”.

Stewart’s defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said his client was “disgusted” by his behaviour and had been misusing drugs at the time of the incident.

He said Stewart was now the main carer for his disabled mother and he was unemployed.

Peterhead paedophile jailed for 22 months

Sheriff Craig Findlater said because of the nature of the offence he would place him on the sex offenders register and its restrictions for 10 years.

He said there was no way to deal with Stewart other than jail and sentenced him to a total of 22 months in prison.

Stewart, of Duthie Gardens, Waterside, looked unmoved as he was handcuffed and led away from to dock.

