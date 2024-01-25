Former Trump golf resort worker caught drink-driving after casino trip

A former worker at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort was caught drink-driving after a trip to the casino.

Obumneke Ufomadu was pulled over on King Street in Aberdeen and found to be more than double the legal alcohol limit.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 32-year-old had thought he would be fit to drive, despite having been drinking in a casino in the city, but got the decision “badly wrong”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow said the incident happened around 5am on December 23.

She said police had cause to stop Ufomadu’s silver Mercedes on King Street.

Officers then approached him and asked if he had been drinking.

Trump golf resort gardener ‘thought he was fit to drive’

Ufomadu told them: “I’ve been drinking in the casino, double Black Labels.”

After failing a roadside breath test, he was arrested.

Ufomadu pled guilty to driving with 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client was lawn services porter for a hotel at Trump’s north-east golf course and had been out with friends and had initially planned not to drink alcohol.

A spokeswoman for the Trump resort said Ufomadu was a casual worker who assisted as a hotel porter last year and did not work as a gardener. He has also not been employed there for almost two months.

Mr Burnett added: “He thought he was fit to drive. He accepts he got that decision badly wrong.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey disqualified Ufomadu, of Gerrard Street, Aberdeen, from driving for a year and fined him £520.

