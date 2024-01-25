Former Trump golf resort worker caught drink-driving after casino trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Former Trump golf resort worker caught drink-driving after casino trip

Obumneke Ufomadu was pulled over on King Street in Aberdeen and found to be more than double the legal alcohol limit.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A former worker at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort was caught drink-driving after a trip to the casino.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 32-year-old had thought he would be fit to drive, despite having been drinking in a casino in the city, but got the decision “badly wrong”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow said the incident happened around 5am on December 23.

She said police had cause to stop Ufomadu’s silver Mercedes on King Street.

Officers then approached him and asked if he had been drinking.

Trump golf resort gardener ‘thought he was fit to drive’

Ufomadu told them: “I’ve been drinking in the casino, double Black Labels.”

After failing a roadside breath test, he was arrested.

Ufomadu pled guilty to driving with 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client was lawn services porter for a hotel at Trump’s north-east golf course and had been out with friends and had initially planned not to drink alcohol.

A spokeswoman for the Trump resort said Ufomadu was a casual worker who assisted as a hotel porter last year and did not work as a gardener. He has also not been employed there for almost two months.

Mr Burnett added: “He thought he was fit to drive. He accepts he got that decision badly wrong.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey disqualified Ufomadu, of Gerrard Street, Aberdeen, from driving for a year and fined him £520.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

