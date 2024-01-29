Banchory joiner filmed himself performing sex act on sleeping woman’s feet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory joiner filmed himself performing sex act on sleeping woman’s feet

John Moir's victim says she was "violated" in her sleep and has been left with trust issues.

By Danny McKay
John Moir admitted the disturbing conduct.
A Banchory joiner who filmed himself performing a sex act with a sleeping woman’s feet has admitted his guilt in court.

John Moir today finds himself on the sex offenders register after his disturbing conduct came to light.

The 48-year-old committed the offences on various occasions, leaving his victim feeling “violated” and with trust issues.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman discovered a number of “intimate” videos on Moir’s mobile phone and the matter was later reported to the police.

In interview, Moir answered “no comment” when asked to provide passcodes for two mobile phones and stated other people, including his children and parents, had access to the devices.

Cybercrime experts were unable to access the phones, but Moir’s computer was also seized and found to contain 14 separate videos.

Moir, of Pine Tree Road, Banchory, pled guilty to sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

He also admitted recording a woman in a state of undress while asleep.

Victim left with trust issues

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “He will bear the consequences of being, effectively, a sexual offender.

“That, in itself, is clearly punitive in nature.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan read from a victim impact statement in which the woman said she felt as if she had been “violated in my sleep” and had been left with trust issues.

The sheriff handed Moir a two-year supervision order, 200 hours of unpaid work and a six-month curfew.

She also imposed a three-year non-harassment order and made Moir subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.

