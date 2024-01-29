Banchory joiner filmed himself performing sex act on sleeping woman’s feet

A Banchory joiner who filmed himself performing a sex act with a sleeping woman’s feet has admitted his guilt in court.

John Moir today finds himself on the sex offenders register after his disturbing conduct came to light.

The 48-year-old committed the offences on various occasions, leaving his victim feeling “violated” and with trust issues.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman discovered a number of “intimate” videos on Moir’s mobile phone and the matter was later reported to the police.

In interview, Moir answered “no comment” when asked to provide passcodes for two mobile phones and stated other people, including his children and parents, had access to the devices.

Cybercrime experts were unable to access the phones, but Moir’s computer was also seized and found to contain 14 separate videos.

Moir, of Pine Tree Road, Banchory, pled guilty to sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

He also admitted recording a woman in a state of undress while asleep.

Victim left with trust issues

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “He will bear the consequences of being, effectively, a sexual offender.

“That, in itself, is clearly punitive in nature.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan read from a victim impact statement in which the woman said she felt as if she had been “violated in my sleep” and had been left with trust issues.

The sheriff handed Moir a two-year supervision order, 200 hours of unpaid work and a six-month curfew.

She also imposed a three-year non-harassment order and made Moir subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.