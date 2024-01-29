Cyclist fighting for life after being found lying injured on Inverness road

A cyclist has been left fighting for life after being found seriously injured in Inverness.

The 54-year-old man was found on Leachkin Road yesterday afternoon, at around 2.30pm.

He was discovered by a motorist near Lawers Way and Highfield Avenue.

He was later taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital, but has since been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Cyclist fighting for his life

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Douglas Scott, Road Policing Unit, Dingwall, said: “This is quite a busy road used and so I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 2.20pm and 2.30pm or saw the man come off his bike to come forward.”

Information, including dashcam footage, that may assist police with their enquiries, can be passed to police via 101.

“Please quote incident number 1956 of Sunday, January 28, 2024 when calling.”