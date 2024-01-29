Cyclist fighting for life after being found lying injured on Inverness road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cyclist fighting for life after being found lying injured on Inverness road

The 54-year-old man is currently in hospital in critical condition.

By Shanay Taylor
Breaking news image.
Man fighting for his life after found lying injured on Inverness road. Image: DC Thomson.

A cyclist has been left fighting for life after being found seriously injured in Inverness.

The 54-year-old man was found on Leachkin Road yesterday afternoon, at around 2.30pm.

He was discovered by a motorist near Lawers Way and Highfield Avenue.

He was later taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital, but has since been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Cyclist fighting for his life

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Douglas Scott, Road Policing Unit, Dingwall, said: “This is quite a busy road used and so I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 2.20pm and 2.30pm or saw the man come off his bike to come forward.”

Information, including dashcam footage, that may assist police with their enquiries, can be passed to police via 101.

“Please quote incident number 1956 of Sunday, January 28, 2024 when calling.”

