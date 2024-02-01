Unpaid work from man who floored victim with one punch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work from man who floored victim with one punch

Jack Cunningham "lost his temper" and lashed out with a single punch that knocked the man unconscious during a city centre attack.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inveress Sheriff Court.
An attacker who floored his victim with a single punch has been spared jail.

Jack Cunningham knocked the man unconscious and left him needing eight stitches after the attack on Union Street in Inverness.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Cunningham, 19, had “lost his temper” after the other man made his “life a misery”, forcing him to move home.

Cunningham appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of assault in relation to the incident on November 23 2022, as well as a charge of failing to appear at a separate hearing.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that it was around 5pm when the two men encountered each other Union Street in Inverness.

Explaining that the incident was caught on CCTV as well as being witnessed by a worker in the area, he said: “There are some words exchanged before Mr  Cunningham throws a single punch.”

Mr Morton said the punch connected with the victim’s forehead causing him  “to fall backwards to the ground and briefly lose consciousness”.

Assault victim needed eight stitches

The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he received eight stitches.

“It was a very short incident – a single punch incident that caused him to fall literally flat on the pavement,” the fiscal depute concluded.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Cunningham, told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “There is a background to the offence.

“The complainer in this case is somebody that was known to Mr Cunningham.”

He claimed that his client had been forced to move out of his property after the complainer had repeatedly turned up threatening violence and making Cunningham’s “life a misery”.

As a result, when he saw the man in the street he had: “Lost his temper and struck him once.”

Mr MacColl said: “CCTV shows there that there is a single punch, quite a good punch as it turns out it.”

Sheriff Matheson placed Cunningham, of Union Street, Inverness, on a community payback order, requiring him to complete 90 hours of unpaid work in the community within six months.

 

