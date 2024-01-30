Laser beam shone into aircraft as it landed at Inverness Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Laser beam shone into aircraft as it landed at Inverness Airport

The pilot reported that a bright light was being directed into the cockpit as the aircraft approached the runway.

By Ewan Cameron
A laser beam was spotted by the pilot as he approached Inverness Airport. Image: DC Thomson
A laser beam was spotted by the pilot as he approached Inverness Airport. Image: DC Thomson

Police in Inverness have launched an investigation after a laser beam was shone at a plane as it was about to land.

The pilot reported that a bright light was being directed into the cockpit as the aircraft approached Inverness Airport last week.

Police today branded the incident “extremely dangerous and reckless” and appealed to the public for information to help trace the culprit.

A spokesman for the Highlands & Islands division said: “We are investigating reports of a laser beam being directed at the cockpit of an aircraft as it approached Inverness Airport on the morning of Thursday 25th January, about 0305 hours.

“If you have any information that could assist enquiries, we would strongly encourage you to contact us quoting incident reference 0311 of 25/01/2024.

“Directing a laser towards aircraft can temporarily blind pilots, and is an extremely dangerous and reckless act.

“If you see any suspicious activity on or around the airport, speak to airport staff or contact the police.”

Previous incidents at Inverness Airport

In the past, police and the airline industry have warned about the dangers of targeting aircraft with laser pointers.

In a previous incident, a Loganair pilot was briefly dazzled coming in to land when a laser pointer was directed into the aircraft.

On that occasion, in 2016, the light was thought to have originated from the Holm Mills area of the city.

Since 2018, anyone caught targeting aircraft, road vehicles or boats with a laser beam faces up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

The Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act also made it an offence to point a laser at air traffic controllers.

More from Crime & Courts

A laser beam was spotted by the pilot as he approached Inverness Airport. Image: DC Thomson
Woman's fingernail ripped out during 'excruciatingly painful' brawl outside Peterhead pub
A laser beam was spotted by the pilot as he approached Inverness Airport. Image: DC Thomson
Laughing Huntly predator given extra time behind bars for prison sex act
A laser beam was spotted by the pilot as he approached Inverness Airport. Image: DC Thomson
Man's birthday bash ends in jail after waving purple penis in public
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where a man posing as a doctor was under arrest
Arrest after man posed as doctor at Aberdeen hospital
A laser beam was spotted by the pilot as he approached Inverness Airport. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for serial domestic abuser described as 'dormant volcano'
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Two women in court on assault charges after man seriously hurt in Tillydrone disturbance
A laser beam was spotted by the pilot as he approached Inverness Airport. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum's showdown with top sheriff over distressing delays to son's death probe
A laser beam was spotted by the pilot as he approached Inverness Airport. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen stripper convicted of hen party sex assaults
Martyn Shaw and a photo of Perth Races
Man shattered woman's teeth with headbutt after pub outing to Perth Races
A laser beam was spotted by the pilot as he approached Inverness Airport. Image: DC Thomson
Banchory joiner filmed himself performing sex act on sleeping woman's feet