Culprits pointing lasers at planes approaching Aberdeen Airport could face prison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those responsible for pointing lasers at planes approaching Aberdeen Airport have been warned they risk causing a “catastrophic loss of life”.

Three planes have been targeted while coming in to land at the airport in the last week, causing serious risk to pilots, those onboard and those below.

The lasers could distract pilots or leave them temporarily blinded at what is a critical point in the flight.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “Targeting an aircraft with a laser pen is a criminal offence. Incidents such as this are extremely dangerous.”

It is currently thought the lasers were pointed at planes from the Northfield area of the city close to Auchmill Golf Course – with those responsible possibly facing up to five years in prison.

Inspector Hamish King, who is based at the airport, said: “Such behaviour is extremely dangerous and could lead to a tragic incident.

“Those responsible could be arrested and prosecuted, with the courts taking a serious view of such incidents. I would urge anyone with information regarding these incidents to please contact police.”

Anyone with information regarding the “reckless” incidents should contact police on 101 or online quoting reference PS-20220918-3168.