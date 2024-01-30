Woman’s fingernail ripped out during ‘excruciatingly painful’ brawl outside Peterhead pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman’s fingernail ripped out during ‘excruciatingly painful’ brawl outside Peterhead pub

Amanda Youngson had been ejected from Bar 57 when she turned on three women outside.

By Joanne Warnock
Amanda Youngson appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Amanda Youngson appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A woman has been fined £1,225 and ordered to pay compensation after a street brawl outside a Peterhead pub resulted in a victim’s fingernail being ripped out.

Amanda Youngson, 28, had been out drinking with friends at Peterhead’s Bar 57 on May 14 last year.

The court heard how Youngson had been thrown out of the pub and then started fighting with three women outside.

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told the court that a “disagreement” inside the bar had resulted in Youngson being ejected.

Hair torn from victim’s head in street brawl outside Peterhead pub

He said: “She had been attending a party and had been drinking and socialising.

“A short time later the other witnesses left the pub to smoke outside and a discussion began.

“During this discussion, [one woman] was grabbed by her hair and dragged around by Miss Youngson, resulting in a large chunk of hair being pulled out of her head.

“[A second woman] was also grabbed her by her hair and dragged around the street.”

The court heard a third woman tried to intervene but in return Youngson grabbed her glasses, hitting her on the head with them.

“The security staff, by now, had been alerted and Youngson started walking away down Queen Street,” Mr Finnon continued.

Police were called and they stopped Youngson at Backgate, however she resisted arrest and admitted a charge of kicking and “struggling violently” with the two officers.

Accused’s version of events

The court heard she was handcuffed and given leg restraints after kicking the officers but had calmed down when she arrived in custody.

Youngson’s defence agent Leonard Birkenshaw said his client admitted her behaviour was “totally unacceptable” and out of character.

In Youngson’s version of events, she said it had been her friend who was fighting in the pub and she had merely gone outside to find her.

He added: “She had gone outside when she noticed her friend had blood on her face – this resulted in words being exchanged with a group of females outside and a fight ensued.

“Believing to be outnumbered, she extricated herself and walked away and, on her way home, she was stopped by police.

‘Flick rather than a kick’

“She thinks she flicked out with her foot at the officers – it was a flick rather than a kick.”

Sheriff Annella Cowan was shown two photographs of the scalp and fingernail injuries and said: “Given the nature of the offence, and serious circumstances there will be no reduction in the financial penalties.

“The injury to the complainer’s nail must have been excruciatingly painful, that used to be a method of torture – pulling out nails.”

She fined Youngson, of Geary Place, a total of £1,225 and ordered her to pay £200  compensation to one of her victims.

