Knifeman’s jail warning over failed Aberdeen shop robbery

Robert Michie armed himself and burst into L&M Stores on Hutcheon Street brandishing the weapon.

By Danny McKay
L&M Stores on Hutcheon Street. Image: DC Thomson
L&M Stores on Hutcheon Street. Image: DC Thomson

A would-be robber is facing a prison sentence after a failed knifepoint robbery at an Aberdeen corner shop.

Robert Michie armed himself and burst into L&M Stores on Hutcheon Street brandishing the weapon.

The 30-year-old demanded the shop assistant give him money.

But not only did Michie come away empty-handed, but he is now almost certain to find himself behind bars over the ill-judged robbery bid.

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Michie, of High Street, Rhosymedre, Wrexham, admitted a charge of attempted robbery.

‘It may well be that he will lose his liberty’

Defence agent Sutherland acknowledged: “A charge such as this, it would be hard to see a non-custodial sentence being imposed.”

However, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis highlighted that Michie had never served a prison sentence previously and that his last conviction was 10 years ago.

He deferred sentence for background reports but warned: “It may well be that he will lose his liberty in due course.”

