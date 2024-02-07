Knifeman’s jail warning over failed Aberdeen shop robbery

A would-be robber is facing a prison sentence after a failed knifepoint robbery at an Aberdeen corner shop.

Robert Michie armed himself and burst into L&M Stores on Hutcheon Street brandishing the weapon.

The 30-year-old demanded the shop assistant give him money.

But not only did Michie come away empty-handed, but he is now almost certain to find himself behind bars over the ill-judged robbery bid.

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Michie, of High Street, Rhosymedre, Wrexham, admitted a charge of attempted robbery.

‘It may well be that he will lose his liberty’

Defence agent Sutherland acknowledged: “A charge such as this, it would be hard to see a non-custodial sentence being imposed.”

However, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis highlighted that Michie had never served a prison sentence previously and that his last conviction was 10 years ago.

He deferred sentence for background reports but warned: “It may well be that he will lose his liberty in due course.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.