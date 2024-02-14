Man put on register for sexually assaulting Aberdeen police officer by kissing her hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man put on register for sexually assaulting Aberdeen police officer by kissing her hand

Edgar Teniuch was "extremely drunk" when he took a shine to the female officer, who had turned up to turf him out of McDonald's on Union Street.

By Danny McKay
An Aberdeen man has been placed on the register after sexually assaulting a female police officer by kissing her hand.

Edgar Teniuch was “extremely drunk” when he took a shine to a female officer, who turned up to throw him out of McDonald’s on Union Street.

But the 37-year-old began behaving like a “drunken idiot” when he repeatedly tried to kiss her on the lips and did kiss her on the hand.

Now, Teniuch has been told by a sheriff he must address his “severe alcohol addiction”.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 1.15pm on February 24 2022, police were tasked by CCTV operators to attend McDonald’s on Union Street due to a report of an intoxicated male within.”

‘It’s a drunk man telling a female police officer that she’s attractive’

Officers attended and “assisted him out of the restaurant”.

Checks then revealed an outstanding warrant and Teniuch was arrested.

Teniuch turned to a female officer, “pouted his lips and leaned towards her face in an attempt to kiss her lips”.

The officer managed to pull away, preventing any contact, and warned him about his “inappropriate and unwelcome behaviour”.

However, Teniuch did not desist and “continued making advances towards the police constable”.

Mr Ambrose said: “He again proceeded to lean towards the officer and kiss her left hand without her consent.

“She did not manage to pull her hand away.”

Later, in the police station, Teniuch again tried to kiss the woman but was stopped by another officer.

In reply to being cautioned and charged, Teniuch said: “There’s no evidence I told you I liked you.”

Teniuch, of Beattie Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Severe alcohol addiction

He also admitted a separate charge of stealing a £500 laptop from O’Neill’s Bar on Back Wynd on July 25.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “The underlying theme to most of his offending is alcohol consumption.”

He advised Teniuch had sold the stolen laptop for a fraction of its value to buy more alcohol.

Regarding the sexual assault, he said Teniuch was “extremely drunk”.

He added: “It’s a drunk man telling a female police officer that she’s attractive and basically being a drunken idiot in doing so.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Teniuch: “The underlying cause of your offending behaviour is your severe alcohol addiction.

“That must be addressed.”

She ordered him to be supervised for two years and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for the same period.

