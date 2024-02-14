Man put on register for sexually assaulting Aberdeen police officer by kissing her hand

An Aberdeen man has been placed on the register after sexually assaulting a female police officer by kissing her hand.

Edgar Teniuch was “extremely drunk” when he took a shine to a female officer, who turned up to throw him out of McDonald’s on Union Street.

But the 37-year-old began behaving like a “drunken idiot” when he repeatedly tried to kiss her on the lips and did kiss her on the hand.

Now, Teniuch has been told by a sheriff he must address his “severe alcohol addiction”.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 1.15pm on February 24 2022, police were tasked by CCTV operators to attend McDonald’s on Union Street due to a report of an intoxicated male within.”

‘It’s a drunk man telling a female police officer that she’s attractive’

Officers attended and “assisted him out of the restaurant”.

Checks then revealed an outstanding warrant and Teniuch was arrested.

Teniuch turned to a female officer, “pouted his lips and leaned towards her face in an attempt to kiss her lips”.

The officer managed to pull away, preventing any contact, and warned him about his “inappropriate and unwelcome behaviour”.

However, Teniuch did not desist and “continued making advances towards the police constable”.

Mr Ambrose said: “He again proceeded to lean towards the officer and kiss her left hand without her consent.

“She did not manage to pull her hand away.”

Later, in the police station, Teniuch again tried to kiss the woman but was stopped by another officer.

In reply to being cautioned and charged, Teniuch said: “There’s no evidence I told you I liked you.”

Teniuch, of Beattie Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Severe alcohol addiction

He also admitted a separate charge of stealing a £500 laptop from O’Neill’s Bar on Back Wynd on July 25.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “The underlying theme to most of his offending is alcohol consumption.”

He advised Teniuch had sold the stolen laptop for a fraction of its value to buy more alcohol.

Regarding the sexual assault, he said Teniuch was “extremely drunk”.

He added: “It’s a drunk man telling a female police officer that she’s attractive and basically being a drunken idiot in doing so.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Teniuch: “The underlying cause of your offending behaviour is your severe alcohol addiction.

“That must be addressed.”

She ordered him to be supervised for two years and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for the same period.

