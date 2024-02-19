Revellers chased, punched and kicked man on Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revellers chased, punched and kicked man on Union Street

Sheriff Ian Duguid said violence in the centre of Aberdeen is "a problem which has to be addressed".

By Danny McKay
The attack happened on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An Aberdeen sheriff said that city centre violence is “a problem which has to be addressed” after hearing details of yet another brutal attack.

Two revellers have been handed unpaid work after chasing and battering a man on Union Street – leaving him permanently scarred.

Philip Sinclair, 20, and Samuel Stevenson, 23, first encountered their victim as he was having an altercation with someone else but quickly got involved themselves.

The man tried to flee the duo but was chased, punched and kicked before the attack came to an end.

As a result, the victim was left with a cut to his face which will leave a permanent scar.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2am on September  26 2021 with the male initially involved in a separate altercation with a different group.

Victim thrown to the ground in Aberdeen city centre attack

She went on: “Stevenson became aggressive towards the complainer and punched him on the head and kicked him to the body.

“The complainer attempted to run away but stumbled and eventually backed himself against a wall where Sinclair threw punches at his head and Stevenson joined him in this.

“Stevenson threw the complainer to the floor and kicked him on the body.”

Both attackers then walked off as their victim got back to his feet.

He sustained a laceration to his eyebrow which had to be closed using glue.

‘He seems to have made positive strides in his life’

Sinclair, of Great Western Road, and Stevenson, of Woodcroft Grove, Aberdeen, each admitted a charge of assault injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Neil McRobert, representing Sinclair, said his client was just 18 at the time and had been on a night out drinking.

He added: “The initial incident didn’t involve the two accused. It would appear the complainer involved himself with another member of the public.”

He accepted Sinclair ran a “short distance” after his victim, adding his client’s mental health was “fragile” at the time.

Mr McRobert said: “He’d been using alcohol, and previously illicit substances, to, in his mind, address those mental health issues but has probably exacerbated the problem.

“He seems to have made positive strides in his life since this.”

Aberdeen city centre violence ‘a problem which has to be addressed’

Lawyer John Hardie, for Stevenson, said his client had no previous convictions and described the incident as a “one-off”.

He said: “He got involved because one of his friends was being assaulted.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid said violence in the centre of Aberdeen is “a problem which has to be addressed”.

He handed both men 18 months of supervision as well as unpaid work – 150 hours for Sinclair and 120 hours for Stevenson.

