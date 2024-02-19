Caley Thistle’s Nathan Shaw is ready for frantic fight for promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Nathan Shaw is ready for frantic fight for promotion

The Inverness winger says seeing off the bottom two sides over the next week can lead to a late top-four push in the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle 3-2 ahead against Partick Thistle., but the game ended in a 3-3 draw.
Image: SNS

Nathan Shaw insists Caley Thistle have not given up hope in challenging for promotion from the Championship – but admits time is fast running out.

The winger showed great resolve on Saturday when he put Inverness back in front against Partick Thistle just after he’d conceded a spot-kick from which Brian Graham levelled the scores at 2-2.

Goals from Cammy Kerr and Remi Savage had ICT coasting at 2-0 before Thistle’s fightback.

However, after Shaw’s goal, slack defending was punished by Graham’s lethal volley, and it ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. 

It’s a result which keeps Caley Thistle eighth in the table, just ahead of Dunfermline Athletic on goal difference and six points in front of Arbroath, who are their hosts this Saturday.

Next Tuesday, Dunfermline visit the Caledonian Stadium, therefore the pressure remains on Duncan Ferguson’s team, who have not won at home since November 11.

With a promotion push not out of the question, Caley Thistle have 12 matches left and are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Morton, having played one match more than the Ton.

Partick thriller ‘was a real contest’

Shaw was gutted to have seen their two-goal advantage vanish and to have let the regained lead through his strike also slip away.

The 23-year-old said: “It was a real contest – I thought it was a good game, to be fair.

“It is disappointing because we had our chances to put the game away.

“We got ourselves in front and then conceded two poor goals, with me giving away the penalty, which is not good enough.

“A point is better than nothing, so we have to build on it with two important games next week.”

Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw looks dejected after the 3-3 draw against Partick Thistle.
Image: SNS

Shaw ‘owed team’ after penalty error

Shaw caught Partick substitute Scott Robinson to give away the second half spot-kick, but was grateful to have atoned for his misjudgement just 60 seconds later.

He said: “I thought I was getting the ball and didn’t know how close he was behind me. The momentum of the slide has taken me into the back of him and gave the referee no option, really.

“It was silly from me, but I managed to get a goal to get us straight back into the lead, which was massive.

“I felt like I owed the team one and was determined to make it right by getting the goal.

“It was just so disappointing to concede again.”

‘Games are beginning to run out’

Having back-to-back matches against their two nearest chasers gives ICT the chance to not only dampen any relegation fears but reignite their hopes of pushing for a promotion place.

Shaw added: “We’re looking behind us a little bit at the moment, thinking we need to pick up wins. If we can get some momentum, we can start looking above and thinking about getting at the teams competing for a play-off spot.

“It has been difficult. We’re on a poor run of form at home.

“We need to turn it around quickly as the games are beginning to run out.

“I still think if we can change that home form and put a few results together, there’s no reason we can’t challenge for the play-offs and nick fourth place.”

