Jordon Brown hopes video nasty recap can help Peterhead cut out defensive errors

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown hopes a pre-match review can help his side eradicate the mistakes which cost them two League Two points at Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

The Blue Toon return to Balmoor Stadium tonight for the visit of Bonnyrigg Rose.

It is the first of two home games this week following a dramatic fightback from 3-0 down to earn a point in the 3-3 draw with the Loons at Station Park.

Brown said: “We’ll get up to Balmoor early and review the highlights from Saturday and emphasise what we have to do better.

“We’ve had this brilliant feeling of last minute equalisers – but we want them to be winners and to be a lot more comfortable.

“We’re due a convincing performance from minute one and I’m looking forward to the two home games this week.”

Blue Toon co-boss pleased by second half fightback

The affable Brown admits his players saw a different side to him after finding themselves 3-0 down at the interval on Saturday, but was delighted with the response in the second half.

He said: “Saturday was the first time I’ve probably gotten a bit emotional with the guys and it was right that the players who were out there had the chance to put things right.

“They came out with a point to prove.

“The reaction in the second half was superb and I counted six clear-cut chances, which is the most we’ve created in a long time.

“Had the game gone on another five or 10 minutes, I’ve no doubt we would have won the game.

“The subs who came on were excellent and everyone made an impact, which ultimately is what we’re looking for.

“The neutrals will be hoping for another game like Saturday, but me? Not so much.

“It’s been the story of how things have been for us at times. We dominated possession and territory, but on Saturday we were punished for defensive errors and not being strong enough.

“At 0-0 when we did have chances, we didn’t take them then the momentum swung towards Forfar and we had to fight hard to get it back.”

Brown looking to build head of steam

The point gained at Forfar keeps Peterhead in second place, 16 points behind League Two leaders Stenhousemuir and 12 points clear of fifth-placed East Fife.

The Blue Toon are on course to secure a place in the play-offs at the end of the season – but Brown knows it is vital he and Ryan Strachan’s side build momentum in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “It’s good to be back at home and if we want to have a successful season and have momentum going to the play-offs, and not hand things on a plate to Stenhousemuir, we have to win home games first and foremost.

“That starts against Bonnyrigg.

“We’ve beaten Dumbarton and Stenny in the last two home games – and we need to show we can do it against teams in the other half of the table.

Jason Brown, Scott Ross and Conor Duthie are absent for the Blue Toon.