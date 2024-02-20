Jordon Brown hopes video nasty recap can help Peterhead cut out defensive errors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jordon Brown hopes video nasty recap can help Peterhead cut out defensive errors

Blue Toon co-managers are planning a pre-match review of their weekend draw with Forfar ahead of Bonnyrigg's visit to Balmoor tonight.

By Paul Third
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown.
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown hopes a pre-match review can help his side eradicate the mistakes which cost them two League Two points at Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

The Blue Toon return to Balmoor Stadium tonight for the visit of Bonnyrigg Rose.

It is the first of two home games this week following a dramatic fightback from 3-0 down to earn a point in the 3-3 draw with the Loons at Station Park.

Brown said: “We’ll get up to Balmoor early and review the highlights from Saturday and emphasise what we have to do better.

“We’ve had this brilliant feeling of last minute equalisers – but we want them to be winners and to be a lot more comfortable.

“We’re due a convincing performance from minute one and I’m looking forward to the two home games this week.”

Blue Toon co-boss pleased by second half fightback

Peterhead celebrate Alfie Stewart’s late equaliser against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.

The affable Brown admits his players saw a different side to him after finding themselves 3-0 down at the interval on Saturday, but was delighted with the response in the second half.

He said: “Saturday was the first time I’ve probably gotten a bit emotional with the guys and it was right that the players who were out there had the chance to put things right.

“They came out with a point to prove.

“The reaction in the second half was superb and I counted six clear-cut chances, which is the most we’ve created in a long time.

“Had the game gone on another five or 10 minutes, I’ve no doubt we would have won the game.

“The subs who came on were excellent and everyone made an impact, which ultimately is what we’re looking for.

“The neutrals will be hoping for another game like Saturday, but me? Not so much.

“It’s been the story of how things have been for us at times. We dominated possession and territory, but on Saturday we were punished for defensive errors and not being strong enough.

“At 0-0 when we did have chances, we didn’t take them then the momentum swung towards Forfar and we had to fight hard to get it back.”

Brown looking to build head of steam

The point gained at Forfar keeps Peterhead in second place, 16 points behind League Two leaders Stenhousemuir and 12 points clear of fifth-placed East Fife.

The Blue Toon are on course to secure a place in the play-offs at the end of the season – but Brown knows it is vital he and Ryan Strachan’s side build momentum in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “It’s good to be back at home and if we want to have a successful season and have momentum going to the play-offs, and not hand things on a plate to Stenhousemuir, we have to win home games first and foremost.

“That starts against Bonnyrigg.

“We’ve beaten Dumbarton and Stenny in the last two home games – and we need to show we can do it against teams in the other half of the table.

Jason Brown, Scott Ross and Conor Duthie are absent for the Blue Toon.

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead celebrate Alfie Stewart's late equaliser against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead hailed for stunning comeback at Forfar; Elgin frustrate League Two leaders Stenhousemuir; Cove…
On-loan Dundee United defender Flynn Duffy in action for Peterhead in League Two.
Flynn Duffy keen to make most of second loan spell with Peterhead as defender…
Peterhead's Rory McAllister celebrates his equaliser from the penalty spot. Image: Duncan Brown.
Cove and Peterhead earn a share of the spoils; Elgin City produce dominant display
Caleb Goldie in action for Peterhead.
Caleb Goldie embracing life post-Celtic as young defender talks up time at Peterhead so…
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal against Stenhousemuir. Image: Duncan Brown.
Hamish Ritchie at the double as Peterhead end Stenhousemuir's 12-game winning run
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Injury blow for Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead's Scott Ross celebrates his equaliser against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager hails fighting spirit after Blue Toon salvage a point against East Fife
Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Scott Ross: Peterhead injury crisis is worst of my career
Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Absentee list mounts following Peterhead loss at Stranraer
Falkirk's Gary Oliver scores to make it 4-0 against Cove Rangers in midweek. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: SPFL deserve praise for lower leagues boost, plus Championship, League One and…

Conversation