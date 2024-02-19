Man put on register after public sex act in underpants and Rangers top

A football fan has been placed on the register after performing a sex act in public in Aberdeen while wearing just his underpants and a Rangers shirt.

James Govan managed to lock himself out of his flat in a state of partial undress after drinking an “industrial amount” of vodka.

But after going to his local Keystore for assistance, the 32-year-old put his hands down his boxers and masturbated.

Govan, of Loch Street, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of another, and has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Sheriff Ian Duguid KC ordered Govan to be supervised for three years and imposed a year-long curfew.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 31 2022 at the store on Rosemount Viaduct.

Around 6.50am, before the Keystore opened, the shop assistant heard knocking at the door.

James Govan had ‘fallen out with his mum’

She went to see who it was and saw Govan standing there in a Rangers top and light blue boxer shorts.

Govan asked to come in to buy items and the woman went to get the keys to open up.

However, when she returned Govan had his hand inside his underwear moving back and forth.

Alarmed, the shop assistant told him to leave, which he did.

But an hour later, Govan returned, still in a state of partial undress, and asked for help due to being locked out of his flat.

Due to the earlier incident, the woman refused and Govan again left.

Around 10am, Govan, still in his Rangers shirt and underwear, approached witnesses in the street and asked for help.

Eventually, the police were contacted and were advised of the incident at Keystore.

‘From the footage it’s very apparent he’s stociously drunk’

When officers spoke to the shop assistant she “became very emotional and visibly upset”.

Govan was arrested and charged, making no reply.

Defence agent Carolyn Leckie said her client had no recollection of the events but accepted full responsibility.

She went on: “There had been a family issue. He’d fallen out with his mum.

“He’d drunk two bottles of vodka – an industrial amount of alcohol.

“From the footage, it’s very apparent he’s stociously drunk.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.