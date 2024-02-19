Man put on register after public sex act in underpants and Rangers top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man put on register after public sex act in underpants and Rangers top

James Govan managed to lock himself out of his flat in a state of partial undress after drinking an "industrial amount" of vodka.

By Danny McKay
James Govan. Image: DC Thomson
A football fan has been placed on the register after performing a sex act in public in Aberdeen while wearing just his underpants and a Rangers shirt.

But after going to his local Keystore for assistance, the 32-year-old put his hands down his boxers and masturbated.

Govan, of Loch Street, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of another, and has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Sheriff Ian Duguid KC ordered Govan to be supervised for three years and imposed a year-long curfew.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 31 2022 at the store on Rosemount Viaduct.

Around 6.50am, before the Keystore opened, the shop assistant heard knocking at the door.

James Govan had ‘fallen out with his mum’

She went to see who it was and saw Govan standing there in a Rangers top and light blue boxer shorts.

Govan asked to come in to buy items and the woman went to get the keys to open up.

However, when she returned Govan had his hand inside his underwear moving back and forth.

Alarmed, the shop assistant told him to leave, which he did.

But an hour later, Govan returned, still in a state of partial undress, and asked for help due to being locked out of his flat.

Due to the earlier incident, the woman refused and Govan again left.

Around 10am, Govan, still in his Rangers shirt and underwear, approached witnesses in the street and asked for help.

Eventually, the police were contacted and were advised of the incident at Keystore.

‘From the footage it’s very apparent he’s stociously drunk’

When officers spoke to the shop assistant she “became very emotional and visibly upset”.

Govan was arrested and charged, making no reply.

Defence agent Carolyn Leckie said her client had no recollection of the events but accepted full responsibility.

She went on: “There had been a family issue. He’d fallen out with his mum.

“He’d drunk two bottles of vodka – an industrial amount of alcohol.

“From the footage, it’s very apparent he’s stociously drunk.”

