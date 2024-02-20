Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals reach 37,000gns with record February average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals reach 37,000gns with record February average

The 95 bulls cashed in to average £7,498 (+£238 on the year).

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader at 37,000gns was Denizes Nugget 22 from the Barlow family, Lancashire.
Sale leader at 37,000gns was Denizes Nugget 22 from the Barlow family, Lancashire.

Simmental breeders enjoyed another strong trade at Stirling yesterday where the sale average continued to rise on the year.

The sale met a 77% clearance rate, with the 95 bulls cashing in to average £7,498 (+£238 on the year) and saw 21 lots make five-figure prices.

Breed president Norman Robson, Kilbride Farm, said it was another record average for the February sale, with the last nine society sales at Stirling and Carlisle producing increased averages.

He said there was a certain emphasis on bulls with good figures.

Record February average for Simmentals

Sons of the home-bred bull Denizes Hamish from the Barlow family’s 80-cow herd in Lancashire proved popular, with the 5 forward cashing in to average £16,800.

Leading the sale at 37,000gns, for Michael and sons John and Matthew, was the reserve intermediate champion Denizes Nugget 22.

A son of Hamish, which has produced 19 bulls to date to average £19,578, this June 2022-born bull is the second calf out of the Team Celtic sired Ashland Topaz Janet, purchased for 2,800gns in Dungannon.

The buyers were Jimmy and Vicki Wood of the Popes herd near Preston.

Denizes consignment levels at £16,800.

Next best for the family at 14,000gns was Denizes Newton 22, an August 2022-born bred out of the Denizes Trixie Belle line which has bred bulls to 20,000gns.

He sold to K Park and Sons, Dalpeddar, Sanquhar.

Other sales included Denizes Neff 22, which made 13,000gns to John Jeffrey’s Kersknowe herd at Kelso, while Denizes Nacho 22, sold for 12,000gns to JL Drysdale, Forestmill, Alloa.

Alex and Ross King’s Wolfstar herd from East Lothian sold at 17,000gns, 14,000gns and 11,000gns.

Wolfstar Nobleman 22 from the Kings made 17,000gns to Orkney.

Dearest was first prize winner May 2022-born Wolfstar Nobleman 22, an embryo bred out of Wolfstar Forget-Me-Not, which already bred bulls to 17,000gns.

He is by the AI sire Curaheen Bandit and sold up to Orkney with Tom Lyth, Heatherhouse, Tankerness.

Pitgaveny Farms, Elgin, paid 14,000gns for the reserve junior champion Wolfstar Nasa 22.

Wolfstar peaked at 17,000gns for first prize winner

This one is an AI son of the privately purchased Islavale Guy, which has bred sons to 17,000gns.

Heading to up to Aberdeenshire at 11,000gns with Sandy Milne from Standingstones, Durris, is Wolfstar Nonu 22, by Glenturk Lord of the Rings.

The senior champion and reserve overall winner Backmuir Nate 22 from Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith, sold for 13,000gns to DC Houdley, Kirtleton House, Lockerbie.

Backmuir Nate 22 from the Simmers made 13,000gns.

He is by the 18,000gns Wolfstar Jackaroo 18, which has bred bulls to 15,000gns, and is a heifer’s calf out of Backmuir Kreole’s Koala.

Delfur Farms at Rothes paid 13,000gns for September 2022-born Kilbride Farm Nebulus 22, from the Robson family’s 100-cow herd in Co Antrim.

This one is by Kilbride Farm Jetstream 18, a bull which bred bulls to the same money last year, out of Kilbride Farm Eunice.

Two bulls from the Green family’s Corskie herd at Garmouth sold at 12,000gns apiece.

Corskie herd peaks at 12,000gns twice

First at this money, when sold to T Clark and Sons, Abbey Farm, Crieff, was September 2022-born Corskie Nitrate 22.

He is by the 10,000gns Kilbride Farm Haka 16, which has bred sons to 32,000gns.

The other at this money by the same sire was Corskie Newry 22, out of the 10,700 euros Tawley Hanna, purchased in Roscommon.

He sold to Jim and Patricia Goldie of the Newbiemains herd, Annan.

Gary and Angela Christie’s 60-cow pedigree Rockytop herd from Midtown of Glass, Huntly, also peaked at 12,000gns for second prize intermediate winner Rockytop Nero 22.

Rockytop Nero 22 from Gary and Angela Christie made 12,000gns to Dellfield pedigree herd.

He is one of the first calves to be sold off Glenturk Kingpin – a stock bull which came to Rockytop as a calf at foot with his dam.

Buyers were Brian and Stuart Grant of the Dellfield herd at Druid Temple, Inverness.

Gail Campbell’s Saltire Nemesis 22 from North Berwick reached 11,500gns when bought by AG Whiteford, South Keithney, Inverurie.

He is by the AI bull Saltire Impressive, which was sold in 2018 for 14,000gns and has bred daughters to 26,000gns.

Islavale Novak 22 from the Stronach family stood junior champion and sold for 10,000gns to Lennoxtown.

The Newbiemains herd topped at 11,000gns for Newbiemains Neymar 22, by the private purchased Annick Klondyke, to IHG Warden, Skelfhill, Hawick.

Also at 11,000gns, was Kersknowe Noah 22 from John Jeffrey, to Aucheneck Estates, Glasgow, and Broombrae Noble N12, from Gordon Clark, Cupar, to Knox Farms, Crookwell.

Bulls at 10,000gns included the overall champion from Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House herd at Armadale, West Lothian.

This was May 2022-born Overhill House Nikey 22, by the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman, which sold to J and E Dyet, East Merkland, Lanarkshire.

Islavale junior champion sells for 10,000gns

The Stronach family’s junior champion Islavale Novak 22 from Keith made 10,000gns to Thomas Gray, Balquharrage, Lennoxtown.

He is by the EX90 classified Coose Lincoln, out of the Curaheen Giant dam Islavale Jazz.

Gavin Brown’s Springfield Neptune 22 from Penicuik sold for 10,000gns to J and R Stanger, South Seater, Sandwick.

More from Farming

Harestone Tyrone sold for the top price of 22,000gns to Oakchurch.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais storm ahead with strong commercial average
Finlarg Boss from the McNees made 14,000gns.
Finlarg tops inaugural sale of Luings in Stirling at 14,000gns
Raymond Kennedy of United Auctions sold the Harestone females.
Harestone heifers reach 20,000gns at reduction sale
Ian and Dot Goldie secured their first ever overall championship at Stirling, and also took reserve overall.
Stirling Bull Sales: Dumfriesshire breeders secure awards in Charolais
The overall and reserve winners from Gill and Malcolm Pye's Rednock herd.
Stirling Bull Sales: Rednock Salers do the double
The Simmental championship was won by Richard McCulloch's herd, with the Simmers family in reserve.
Stirling Bull Sales: Overhill House and Backmuir take top honours in Simmentals
Droughts could occur once every three years.
Event to examine water scarcity impacts on north-east farmers
The event will take place one week earlier than usual in November 2024.
Organisers of AgriScot announce new date for 2024
Glen of Applecross from Oli Harrison of the The Applecross Trust led the way at 12,000gns.
Highland cattle breeders enjoy strong trade in Oban
Strathspey monitor farmers Calum and Malcolm Smith from Auchernack Farm.
Hands-on body condition scoring at Strathspey Monitor Farm