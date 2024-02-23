Due diligence – the central role for employee benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Due diligence – the central role for employee benefits

Don't forget these vital details during mergers and acquisitions.

Presented by Acumen Employee Benefits
Acumen Employee Benefits team
The team at Acumen Employee Benefits are always on hand to offer invaluable advice.

Merger and acquisition activity in the UK took a slight and steady decline in 2023, according to latest reports from the ONS. A variety of factors are likely to have contributed, such as historic levels of inflation, high interest rates and increased regulatory scrutiny in some geopolitical areas. While these factors are set to continue to affect the global M&A market, it is expected that there will be more opportunities in 2024 with improved market conditions in line with expectations on interest rates.

Whether an M&A is part of your business plan for 2024 or you are anticipating one and considering your options, some key points from an employee benefits and legislative point of view are worth considering as part of any due diligence process.

Employee benefits advice key to any M&A

Why might it be an advantage to have an M&A employee benefit specialist involved from the outset?

Employee benefits are a vital component of any successful company. They help you attract and retain talent, boost staff morale, and avoid long-term employee sickness. During times of change, this focus can make a significant impact on the success of such a transition, whether you are experienced in managing mergers and acquisitions or guiding your business through this for the first time.

However, the benefits offered to staff on either side of a merger or acquisition are often not considered critical to the deal. This is strange, considering that a wide range of benefits can have different cost implications for the parties of a transaction.
Typically, a specialist comes into play when the deal is almost complete, principally to implement the new organisation’s benefit structure. Often, the benefit structure will have been agreed in principle following on from staff consultations, but without full comprehension of whether it can be implemented.

At this point, it is often too late to avoid expensive liabilities that can potentially have an impact on the earnings from the deal now, and in the future.
Frequently, the benefits on offer for staff moving to the new employer are not always considered critical to the deal.

Often, employment law specialists are asked to review employment contracts to see whether there are any unusual or non-standard benefits, such as redundancy entitlements. With pensions, often, the only benefit that is considered early is whether the company’s plan is a defined benefit or final salary scheme.
This approach goes some way to uncovering all the critical elements relating to employee benefits, pension plans and their financial impact on your merger or acquisition. But does it go far enough?

Employee discussing benefits
Employee benefits are a vital part of any merger or acquisition.

Pension Legislation and forthcoming changes in law in relation to Auto Enrolment can all add to sometimes unanticipated complexities of the process and cost with any mergers or acquisitions.

However, some employee benefits issues can have an impact on the value of the business whereas others have the potential to create liabilities that could stop trading. Others might even exclude employees who are key to the new venture.

Then there are the economies of scale that can often mean that large employers have access to benefits smaller employers simply do not.

The timing of an employee benefits and workplace pension consultation is crucial. Finding out a few days before the deal concludes doesn’t provide adequate time to review and deliver what is promised to all stakeholders and can add to an already stressful experience, adding additional pressure to find alternatives at the last minute. The risks can come in different guises, with various implications to the transaction and can have a negative impact on the bottom line.

Effective planning from a benefits perspective involves acquiring all the relevant information at the onset to ensure decision-makers have a clear view of the status of all benefits such as those currently offered across different employee teams to the level of cover included on these benefits.

This means it is crucial to bring in the right expert at the right time.
Over the years Acumen Employee Benefits has collaborated with buyers and sellers and has added real value to the process and identified potential problems before they become reality – often saving hundreds of thousands of pounds in liabilities. While there can be many challenges with a merger or acquisition, this can provide an ideal opportunity to review and enhance employee benefits across all teams at a time when consistency and communication is key.

Anne Lawson is an employee benefits consultant at Acumen Employee Benefits. 

This content within this article does not constitute advice. Acumen Employee Benefits is an appointed representative of Acumen Financial Planning who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. FCA number: 916905. 

The team at Acumen Employee Benefits are always on hand to offer invaluable advice.
