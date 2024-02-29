Man jailed over ‘act of thuggery’ assault in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been caged after assaulting a reveller in Aberdeen city centre in what a sheriff branded an act of “thuggery”.

Rikki Sangster sucker-punched his victim as he walked along Windmill Brae while on a night out.

The 36-year-old lashed out due to believing the man had made some sort of comment towards his friend’s 16-year-old son.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on Windmill Brae around 9.30pm on November 30.

She said: “The complainer was walking on Windmill Brae while on a night out in the city centre.

“The accused approached the complainer from behind and punched him once with a closed fist to the right side of his head.”

‘Somebody who didn’t deserve to be struck’

Sangster said to his victim: “What are you doing? Why are you doing that? You got what’s coming to you.”

Police attended the incident, which did not result in any injury, and traced and arrested Sangster.

Sangster, of Davidson Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client was “under the influence of alcohol at the time”.

She explained Sangster and a friend had been in Bugsy Brown’s but that his friend’s son had been refused entry due to being only 16.

Ms Bentley added: “The accused’s recollection is that the complainer said something to his friend’s son.”

The solicitor said Sangster was also “apologetic”.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman highlighted that Sangster had five previous convictions for assault.

He commented: “This was an act of thuggery on somebody who didn’t deserve to be struck.”

He jailed Sangster for 135 days.

