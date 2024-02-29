Man jailed over ‘act of thuggery’ assault in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed over ‘act of thuggery’ assault in Aberdeen city centre

Rikki Sangster sucker-punched his victim as he walked along Windmill Brae while on a night out.

By Danny McKay
The assault happened on Windmill Brae. Image: Google Street View
A man has been caged after assaulting a reveller in Aberdeen city centre in what a sheriff branded an act of “thuggery”.

Rikki Sangster sucker-punched his victim as he walked along Windmill Brae while on a night out.

The 36-year-old lashed out due to believing the man had made some sort of comment towards his friend’s 16-year-old son.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on Windmill Brae around 9.30pm on November 30.

She said: “The complainer was walking on Windmill Brae while on a night out in the city centre.

“The accused approached the complainer from behind and punched him once with a closed fist to the right side of his head.”

‘Somebody who didn’t deserve to be struck’

Sangster said to his victim: “What are you doing? Why are you doing that? You got what’s coming to you.”

Police attended the incident, which did not result in any injury, and traced and arrested Sangster.

Sangster, of Davidson Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client was “under the influence of alcohol at the time”.

She explained Sangster and a friend had been in Bugsy Brown’s but that his friend’s son had been refused entry due to being only 16.

Ms Bentley added: “The accused’s recollection is that the complainer said something to his friend’s son.”

The solicitor said Sangster was also “apologetic”.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman highlighted that Sangster had five previous convictions for assault.

He commented: “This was an act of thuggery on somebody who didn’t deserve to be struck.”

He jailed Sangster for 135 days.

Married predator followed and sexually assaulted female clubber in Aberdeen city centre
Former Shetland teacher on trial for sex offences says six boys are lying
Accused mum lied to police about snorting drugs on the day baby son died,…
Paedophile University Challenge contestant appeals conviction
Tooled-up Keith thief thwarted by brave shopkeepers
Jim Mackie with arms folded leaning against car.
'Scammers used my identity to steal PPI cash from HMRC'
Aberdeen rapist caught drink-driving just hours before sex assault conviction
Unpaid work for 64-year-old who stroked teen's thigh on bus
Roads ban for 103mph A9 speeder
Top sheriff rejects lawyers' calls to step aside in Aberdeen man's police custody death…