New Ryden commercial property report shines spotlight on Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New Ryden commercial property report shines spotlight on Aberdeen

The firm also notes more staff back working in offices on a regular basis.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen scenic view.
Top notch office space is at hard to find in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Glen Cairns

Dwindling availability at Marischal Square (MSq) highlights a dearth of top-notch office accommodation in Aberdeen city centre, commercial property firm Ryden says in a new report.

A 12,400sq ft suite in MSq is the largest space left in the “grade A” office complex, with only two smaller areas also remaining for prospective tenants.

Meanwhile, the Capitol building on Union Street has only two floors available to let. Each of these totals just over 10,000sq ft.

In its latest Scottish market review, Ryden also says the market for the best quality stock in the west end of Aberdeen continues to improve.

There is undoubtedly demand for the correct office product, where owners are prepared to invest.”

The report, authored by Ryden research partner Mark Robertson, adds: “Following full refurbishments, there is only one suite remaining at Blenheim House.

“Blenheim Gate is now fully let.

“The redevelopment of 3-5 Albyn Place is almost complete and it is expected that these smaller suites will prove very popular with occupiers, with one already under offer prior to completion.

“There is undoubtedly demand for the correct office product, where owners are prepared to invest.”

Marischal Square, Aberdeen.
Marischal Square, Aberdeen. There’s not much space left in the Broad Street office complex. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Dan Smith: How do we tackle dearth of quality offices in Aberdeen? 

Ryden is seeing a similar flight to quality outside the city centre.

Its report says: “AIBP (Aberdeen International Business Park) at Dyce is now almost fully let, with the last large suite currently under offer.

“A number of lettings have taken place at Prime Four and again availability there is extremely low as the excess space within various buildings has now largely been soaked up.”

New tenants at Prime Four – in Kingswells – include Harbour Energy, SSE, Odfjell Technology, Cegal and Schlumberger.

Prime Four business park.
Prime Four business park. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Ryden says Westhill continues to prove popular, with most of new-build stock now gone and some buildings currently being refurbished to be ready for the next wave of occupiers.

The report adds: “Rents in all of these locations are starting to rise for the best quality stock and, again with a lack of speculative new development, this is likely to continue.

“Activity to the south of the city remains slow, however, M&G Real Estate is looking to attract occupiers following comprehensive refurbishment at Ecopark (in West Tullos Industrial Estate) to focus on ESG (environment, social and governance) credentials.”

Speculative office projects in Aberdeen ‘currently unrealistic’

According to Ryden, the working “dynamic” at firms in and around Aberdeen has “largely sorted itself out”, with more staff tending to come into offices on a regular basis.

Speculative office development in Aberdeen is “currently unrealistic”, the report says.

New office construction.
Limited prospects for speculative office projects in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

It adds: “A number of buildings have, however, been purchased lately, with owners looking at comprehensive refurbishments in an attempt to capitalise on the lack of new grade A stock, coupled with the continued flight to quality that many occupiers are seeking.

“These schemes are likely to prove very popular, and rental levels for this type of stock are expected to increase to bridge the gap between current rents for refurbished offices and new-build Grade A stock.”

Improving industrial market

Ryden says the industrial market in and around Aberdeen “improved yet again in 2023”.

Take up last year totalled 849,952sq ft across 97 deals – the largest volume since the downturn in the oil and gas industry in 2015. The total marked a 10% increase on the five-year average, which is 771,047sq ft.

The industrial market is “particularly strong for good quality industrial units over 10,000sq ft that benefit from secure yards and overhead craneage”, Ryden’s report says.

Refurbished industrial units on Crombie Road, Aberdeen.
Refurbished industrial units on Crombie Road, Aberdeen. Image: DM Hall

It adds: “Demand is actually stronger than the positive take-up figures reflect, as the lack of good quality stock is constraining the market.”

“Limited” new development is expected to adversely affect industrial property supply during 2024.

More on commercial property

More from Business

Graeme Bone, of Drum Property Group.
Scottish Property Awards honour for Aberdeen’s Graeme Bone
Chris Foy, of VisitAberdeenshire, at the new south harbour in Aberdeen.
VisitAberdeenshire boss on £1 billion north-east tourism mission
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Global M&A forecast encouraging for north-east
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Aaron Chown/PA)
Reeves: Labour faces inheriting worst economy ‘since Second World War’
Mine Director Shaun McLoughlin at the National Coalmining Museum, in the former site of Caphouse Colliery in Wakefield, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Miners’ Strike should ‘never be forgotten’, says mineworker 40 years on
Campaigners say the financial sector must be better regulated to ensure it addresses environmental and social crises facing the UK (David Davies/PA)
Next government urged to ensure financial sector better tackles crises facing UK
The Committee of Advertising Practice has launched a crackdown on vape advertisers (Amani A/Alamy/PA)
Regulator announces crackdown on vape ads across social media
House sales were 15% higher in recent weeks than the same period a year ago as mortgage rates started to fall, a new survey has suggested (Yui Mok/PA)
House sales jump 15% in a year, Zoopla says
The prime lamb champions pictured with owner Angus Greenlaw, Gordon Simpson, and judge Brian McAllister.
RNAS Spring Show: Sheep Park Farms and Cairness top sheep awards
The offices of the Telegraph Media Group in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Foreign powers must be banned from owning British newspapers – ex-Tory minister

Conversation