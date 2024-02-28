Accused mum lied to police about snorting drugs on the day baby son died, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accused mum lied to police about snorting drugs on the day baby son died, court told

Amy Beck, 32, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen facing charges that she exposed 13-week-old Olly-James to the party drugs M-cat and MDMA.

By David McPhee
Amy Beck has gone on trial accused of causing the death of her 13-week-old baby. Image: Facebook.

A woman accused of causing the death of her infant son was caught lying to police about the fact that she had been out snorting drugs on the morning her baby died, a jury has heard.

She is also accused of wilfully neglecting two other children who were also found with drugs in their system.

Beck additionally faces one charge of dealing M-cat and a further charge of having cocaine in her possession.

She denies all the charges against her.

Beck lied during first police statement

On the third day of the trial, jurors heard from detective Marie Buckley, who stated that Beck provided her with a false police statement following Olly-James’ death.

Despite signing the initial statement to confirm it was factual, Beck then provided a second version when confronted by Detective Constable Buckley with evidence that she had left her home in the dead of night to take drugs.

Beck then admitted that she had left her home and gotten a lift to a house in Fraserburgh, where she took a line of cocaine upon entry.

She said she neglected to mention this to the police because Olly-James had been left with her 14-year-old brother when her then-partner drove to Fraserburgh to collect her.

On Monday, Beck’s former friend Olivia Guntrip had earlier told the court that Beck had arrived to supply M-cat to someone at the property.

Guntrip also told the court that Beck had asked her to lie to the police after Olly-James had died.

Beck and Guntrip then returned to Beck’s house in Sandhaven later on December 22 2019, with her infant son becoming unresponsive soon after.

Olly-James was rushed by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died later that day.

The High Court in Aberdeen was told Amy Beck lied to police during her first police statement. Image: DC Thomson.

Jurors also heard from a doctor who took part in the baby’s autopsy who said she believed the fact that M-Cat was found in the child’s system contributed to his premature death.

Forensic pathologist Dr Tamara McNamee told the court that she “cannot fathom” how the illicit party drug that was found in the child’s bloodstream has not contributed Olly-James’ death.

The main cause of death on the autopsy report was listed as peritonitis, which can be caused due to a rupture of the bowel, with mephedrone (M-cat) exposure listed as a secondary cause.

Dr McNamee said: “He was a three-month-old child with a failure to thrive and a significant natural disease and I do believe that is the component that has tipped him over the edge in this circumstance.”

“The component being?’ advocate depute Erin Campbell asked.

“The Mephedrone exposure,” she replied.

M-cat exposure described as ‘not helpful’ to newborn baby

However, this evidence was in contrast to that of her colleague Dr Peter Brown, who led the autopsy.

He said that while he believed that M-cat exposure could result in “severe effects” and could be a “co-factor in the death of this baby” he refused to be drawn on whether it was main cause of death.

He said he believed the main cause of the infant’s death to be peritonitis, adding that the presence of M-cat within the child’s system was “of concern” and “was not helpful” to the baby.

During cross-examination by Beck’s defence advocate David Moggach, Dr Brown said that the level of harm to a baby or infant from mephedrone was “extremely difficult to be sure about”.

“I think it’s very difficult to be sure what the effects would have been,” before adding: “I would imagine it would at the very least cause irritability if it was one dose.”

Dr Brown continued: “But the possibility of it causing intoxication or death, I don’t think that can be substantiated.”

The trial, before Judge Fiona Tait, continues.

