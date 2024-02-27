Baby death trial hears infant had illegal drugs in his system when he died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby death trial hears infant had illegal drugs in his system when he died

Amy Beck, 32, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen facing charges that she exposed 13-week-old Olly-James to the party drugs M-cat and MDMA.

By David McPhee
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her 13-week-old son Olly-James. Image: DC Thomson.
A 13-week-old baby whose mum is on trial accused of causing his death had traces of illicit drugs in his blood and hair, post-mortem tests confirmed.

Amy Beck, 32, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen facing charges that she exposed her infant son Olly-James to the party drugs M-cat and MDMA, resulting in them entering his bloodstream prior to his death.

She is also accused of wilfully neglecting two other children, who were also found with drugs in their system.

Beck additionally faces one charge of dealing M-cat and a further charge of having cocaine in her possession.

She denies all the charges against her.

Children had drugs in their bloodstream

On the second day of the trial, jurors heard that a post-mortem examination carried out on the child found he had traces of Mephedrone (M-cat) within his blood when he died.

A subsequent hair sample test confirmed the presence of M-cat, while also finding traces of MDMA.

Scientists also found traces of M-cat, MDMA and cocaine in the hair samples of two other children who were in her care.

An analysis report by forensic toxicologist Kathryn Higgins found all three children had higher than usual amounts of M-cat in their systems – with the results found in one child attributed to ingestion or “heavy exposure”.

After being found unresponsive, Olly-James was rushed by air ambulance from Sandhaven, near Fraserburgh, to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary three days before Christmas in 2019.

He died later that day.

Subsequent testing found M-Cat within the infant’s baby formula.

Amy Beck has gone on trial over the death of her son at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.

While questioning Dr Duncan Stephen, who carried out the post-mortem on Olly-James, advocate depute Erin Campbell informed him that the baby’s milk was found to contain M-cat following his death.

“Would your findings be consistent with a baby having ingested the drug?” she asked.

“Yes,” Dr Stephen replied.

Ms Campbell then asked Dr Stephen if it was possible that Olly-James could have been exposed to the drug while in the womb and still have it in his system 14 weeks after being born.

“Probably not,” Dr Stephen replied.

Beck’s defence advocate David Moggach quizzed Dr Stephen over whether Olly-James’ exposure to the drug could have been small and “cumulative” over time.

“No,” he replied.

“Could it be possible it was introduced on one occasion?” the solicitor asked.

“It could be one occasion, or it could be multiple occasions,” Dr Stephen replied.

Witness was highly upset

During cross-examination by Mr Moggach earlier in the day, Beck’s former friend Olivia Guntrip – who was at the house when Olly-James was found unresponsive – became highly upset, claiming that her “whole life had been ruined over this”.

Referring to her claim that his client was a drug dealer, Mr Moggach put it to her that text messages between Beck and Guntrip that night seemed to suggest that she (Guntrip) was the one selling drugs.

“You would be suggesting wrong. Amy sells drugs,” she replied.

The trial, before Judge Fiona Tait, continues.

