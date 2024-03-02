Man’s ‘love affair’ with cars on rocks as he’s banned for 78mph danger-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man’s ‘love affair’ with cars on rocks as he’s banned for 78mph danger-driving

Liam Donald was clocked at the dangerously high speed - more than double the limit - on the Beach Esplanade.

By Danny McKay
Developers are eyeing up land off the Esplanade to create an Aberdeen beach holiday park.
The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A car-lover has been banned from driving after hitting 78mph in a 30mph zone testing out a new car near Aberdeen Beach.

Liam Donald was clocked at the dangerously high speed – more than double the limit – on the Beach Esplanade.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 30-year-old had a “love affair” with cars, often buying them, doing them up and selling them on.

But the romance could now be on the rocks after Donald was hit with a lengthy driving ban and a hefty fine.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5.45pm on October 12 2022.

She said officers on foot patrol at the Beach Esplanade were dealing with another matter when they spotted Donald’s vehicle “approaching at speed”.

‘It’s just going to bring him back to the courts’

Ms Laird said: “One of the officers walked into the road and waved his arms to indicate the vehicle to slow down.”

Donald levelled his speed as he passed the police and was measured to be doing 78mph at that time – in a 30mph zone.

After passing the officers, he accelerated away and overtook another vehicle, crossing onto the wrong side of the road in the process.

He then braked sharply as he approached a bend and entered an area of roadworks.

The vehicle was then lost to view but was later traced and Donald was charged over the offence.

Donald, of Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client disclosed to social workers that he had been testing out a new car and had been “totally honest and totally stupid at the same time”.

He added: “It just defies sense to try that on such a road.

“It’s accepted by the accused it has a strict speed limit for obvious reasons – the safety of others.”

‘Real potential to cause harm to members of the public’

Mr Monro explained: “He has this almost love affair with vehicles, doing them up, driving them and selling them.

“If he wanted to drive this car, which was new to him, around at 70mph there are many areas he could do that.

“He needs to get out of his head this ‘love affair’ with vehicles because it’s just going to bring him back to the courts.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described Donald’s driving as “extremely dangerous”.

She said: “You were doing considerably over the speed limit and driving on the opposing carriageway in a busy area popular with those pursuing recreational activities, for example cyclists and those out walking.

“It’s a busy thoroughfare, which is why the limit is 30mph.

“Your manner of driving had real potential to cause harm to members of the public.”

Sheriff Johnston also highlighted that this was Donald’s third conviction for dangerous driving.

She ordered him to pay a fine totalling £1,875 and banned him from driving for 27 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ban for Dingwall man found slumped in car outside his work with needle and…
The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mum's alleged drug dealing 'polluted' home where baby died, jury told
The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pillar of Highland community hid 'depraved' desire for children
The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen voyeur set up hidden camera to film colleague getting undressed
The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Court hearing to begin fatal accident inquiry into Highland nursery teacher's lorry death
Collage of Keith Rollinson and flowers on Elgin bus station bench.
Union's 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death
The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverness mum who sold cannabis told dealing is 'not the ideal family business'
The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault
The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dad of baby in M-cat death trial flees court after being asked about his…
The incident happened on Beach Esplanade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn't killed