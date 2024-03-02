Man’s ‘love affair’ with cars on rocks as he’s banned for 78mph danger-driving

A car-lover has been banned from driving after hitting 78mph in a 30mph zone testing out a new car near Aberdeen Beach.

Liam Donald was clocked at the dangerously high speed – more than double the limit – on the Beach Esplanade.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 30-year-old had a “love affair” with cars, often buying them, doing them up and selling them on.

But the romance could now be on the rocks after Donald was hit with a lengthy driving ban and a hefty fine.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5.45pm on October 12 2022.

She said officers on foot patrol at the Beach Esplanade were dealing with another matter when they spotted Donald’s vehicle “approaching at speed”.

‘It’s just going to bring him back to the courts’

Ms Laird said: “One of the officers walked into the road and waved his arms to indicate the vehicle to slow down.”

Donald levelled his speed as he passed the police and was measured to be doing 78mph at that time – in a 30mph zone.

After passing the officers, he accelerated away and overtook another vehicle, crossing onto the wrong side of the road in the process.

He then braked sharply as he approached a bend and entered an area of roadworks.

The vehicle was then lost to view but was later traced and Donald was charged over the offence.

Donald, of Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client disclosed to social workers that he had been testing out a new car and had been “totally honest and totally stupid at the same time”.

He added: “It just defies sense to try that on such a road.

“It’s accepted by the accused it has a strict speed limit for obvious reasons – the safety of others.”

‘Real potential to cause harm to members of the public’

Mr Monro explained: “He has this almost love affair with vehicles, doing them up, driving them and selling them.

“If he wanted to drive this car, which was new to him, around at 70mph there are many areas he could do that.

“He needs to get out of his head this ‘love affair’ with vehicles because it’s just going to bring him back to the courts.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described Donald’s driving as “extremely dangerous”.

She said: “You were doing considerably over the speed limit and driving on the opposing carriageway in a busy area popular with those pursuing recreational activities, for example cyclists and those out walking.

“It’s a busy thoroughfare, which is why the limit is 30mph.

“Your manner of driving had real potential to cause harm to members of the public.”

Sheriff Johnston also highlighted that this was Donald’s third conviction for dangerous driving.

She ordered him to pay a fine totalling £1,875 and banned him from driving for 27 months.

