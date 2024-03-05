Million pound Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for six years

A drug trafficker who claimed he was holding more than £1 million of cocaine for a friend was today jailed for six years.

Jason Henderson told officers that the Class A drugs were due to be passed on to someone else the day after he was arrested.

Henderson, 31, was arrested on November 14 last year in Aberdeen after police received intelligence that he was involved in the supply of illicit drugs.

Detectives saw him in the city’s Howes View and he was found to be in possession of cocaine and £640 when searched.

Officers then searched his flat in Ferrier Gardens and, after removing kickboards under kitchen cupboards, found 10 bags of white powder.

Advocate depute Jennifer Cameron told a court that Henderson confirmed ownership of the drugs recovered.

“He stated he was holding onto the 10 bags of cocaine on behalf of a friend,” said the prosecutor. Henderson maintained he was due to provide them to someone else the following day.

Further drugs linked to dad-of-three Henderson were also recovered by police with the total haul weighing almost 13 kilos.

The court heard that it had the potential to yield a maximum value of £1,042,280.

‘He had a drugs debt which lived with him’

Henderson, who is currently in Grampian prison, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on November 14 last year at addresses in Ferrier Gardens and Howes View, in Aberdeen.

Judge Lord Fairley told him at today’s sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow: “You have three convictions for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

“In relation to this matter, the sheer quantity means you will have been well aware of the scale of the operation you were involved in.”

Jonathan Crowe, defending, earlier told the sentencing that the matter arose from a previous conviction.

The advocate said: “He had a drugs debt which lived with him.

“He owed £2,000 to another person due to the confiscation of drugs from another case.

“In a way to shake off the drug debt, he foolishly stored drugs on behalf of another person.”