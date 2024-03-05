Million pound Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Million pound Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for six years

Jason Henderson claimed he was holding on to the huge stash of cocaine for a friend.

By Connor Gordon
A drug trafficker who claimed he was holding more than £1 million of cocaine for a friend was today jailed for six years.

Jason Henderson told officers that the Class A drugs were due to be passed on to someone else the day after he was arrested.

Henderson, 31, was arrested on November 14 last year in Aberdeen after police received intelligence that he was involved in the supply of illicit drugs.

Detectives saw him in the city’s Howes View and he was found to be in possession of cocaine and £640 when searched.

Officers then searched his flat in Ferrier Gardens and, after removing kickboards under kitchen cupboards, found 10 bags of white powder.

Advocate depute Jennifer Cameron told a court that Henderson confirmed ownership of the drugs recovered.

“He stated he was holding onto the 10 bags of cocaine on behalf of a friend,” said the prosecutor. Henderson maintained he was due to provide them to someone else the following day.

Further drugs linked to dad-of-three Henderson were also recovered by police with the total haul weighing almost 13 kilos.

The court heard that it had the potential to yield a maximum value of £1,042,280.

‘He had a drugs debt which lived with him’

Henderson, who is currently in Grampian prison, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on November 14 last year at addresses in Ferrier Gardens and Howes View, in Aberdeen.

Judge Lord Fairley told him at today’s sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow: “You have three convictions for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

“In relation to this matter, the sheer quantity means you will have been well aware of the scale of the operation you were involved in.”

Jonathan Crowe, defending, earlier told the sentencing that the matter arose from a previous conviction.

The advocate said: “He had a drugs debt which lived with him.

“He owed £2,000 to another person due to the confiscation of drugs from another case.

“In a way to shake off the drug debt, he foolishly stored drugs on behalf of another person.”

 

