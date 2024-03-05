Air ambulance lands outside Peterhead primary school

Emergency services have been called to Peterhead in response to an incident.

The air ambulance landed on the grounds of Clerkhill School at around 11 am today.

Residents have also reported seeing multiple police cars and ambulance at the scene.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

The head teacher at Clerkhill School has issued a statement saying that the incident does not involve any of the pupils or staff at Clerkhill School.

Head teacher reassures parents

The statement added: “I write to let you know that the air ambulance has landed in our school grounds. Please be assured that this incident does not involve any of the pupils or staff.

“Following discussions with the ambulance service the children will remain indoors over playtime to avoid any potential distress.”

Police and ambulance service have been contacted for comment.