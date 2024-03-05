Men in court after £19k heroin and crack cocaine bust on Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men in court after £19k heroin and crack cocaine bust on Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road

Two men from Aberdeen have been released on bail and one man from London has been remanded in custody.

By Bryan Rutherford
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The men appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Three men have appeared in court after the police raided an Aberdeen property and uncovered heroin and crack cocaine worth £19,000.

In an intelligence-led operation, an address on Great Northern Road in the Woodside area was searched at around 1pm on Monday afternoon.

A three-figure sum of cash and drug paraphernalia were also recovered by police officers, who charged four men in connection with the seizure.

Today, Shaun Findlay, 35, and 42-year-old Craig Munro – both from the Aberdeen area – and Richard Taylor, 43, of London, all appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They each face two charges of being concerned in the supplying of a drugs.

They all made no plea.

Great Northern Road drugs raid was thanks to ‘help and support from community’

Findlay and Munro were both committed for further examination and released on bail to reappear in court on a date still to be confirmed.

Taylor was remanded in custody and is expected to return to the dock within the next eight days.

A 59-year-old man, who was previously charged, was freed pending further enquiries.

Following the raid, Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “Through effective intelligence gathering and the help and support from the local community, we

“I would appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on 101 or, alternatively, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

