Men in court after £19k heroin and crack cocaine bust on Aberdeen’s Great Northern Road

Three men have appeared in court after the police raided an Aberdeen property and uncovered heroin and crack cocaine worth £19,000.

In an intelligence-led operation, an address on Great Northern Road in the Woodside area was searched at around 1pm on Monday afternoon.

A three-figure sum of cash and drug paraphernalia were also recovered by police officers, who charged four men in connection with the seizure.

Today, Shaun Findlay, 35, and 42-year-old Craig Munro – both from the Aberdeen area – and Richard Taylor, 43, of London, all appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They each face two charges of being concerned in the supplying of a drugs.

They all made no plea.

Great Northern Road drugs raid was thanks to ‘help and support from community’

Findlay and Munro were both committed for further examination and released on bail to reappear in court on a date still to be confirmed.

Taylor was remanded in custody and is expected to return to the dock within the next eight days.

A 59-year-old man, who was previously charged, was freed pending further enquiries.

"Through effective intelligence gathering and the help and support from the local community, we

“I would appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on 101 or, alternatively, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”

