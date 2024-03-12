Teacher accused of taping child’s mouth shut at Highland primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teacher accused of taping child’s mouth shut at Highland primary school

Joyce Kullas has pled not guilty to allegations she assaulted two children and attempted to assault a third.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.

A teacher is set to stand trial over allegations of assault and attempted assault against three children at a primary school in the Highlands.

Joyce Kullas allegedly put sticky tape on the mouth of one child and tried to do it to another.

The 63-year-old also denies a charge that she assaulted a third child by seizing them by the body and pulling them along the ground while the child was holding onto a table leg.

The charges relate to alleged incidents involving three primary school pupils, which are said to have taken place in 2022.

The name of the school cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

Kullas, of Muirfield Road, Brora, was represented by solicitor Rory Gowans when she appeared before Sheriff Linsday Foulis at Tain Sheriff Court and maintained not guilty pleas to all three charges.

A trial has been set for the end of April.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man found with 100 indecent images told police he hadn't 'intended' to download them
Police car outside St Machar Academy
Two men in court after 'traumatic' knife fight near Aberdeen school
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.
Man in court after pensioner suffers serious wounds in alleged Union Street assault
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen headteacher who caused crash while five times the limit handed 'significant' road ban
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.
Lorry driver admits causing the death of 74-year-old man in A90 crash
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.
Vodka-swigging van thief ploughed into police car in Stonehaven
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.
'I don't want to walk away': Inverness shop owner determined to return to work…
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.
Weekend court roll – a vicious rapist and a danger dog
Natalie Green outside Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'She ruined my wedding': Peterhead woman stole thousands from pals by faking flights to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Knife-wielding ex boyfriend sparks terror at Aberdeen flats