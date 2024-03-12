Teacher accused of taping child’s mouth shut at Highland primary school

A teacher is set to stand trial over allegations of assault and attempted assault against three children at a primary school in the Highlands.

Joyce Kullas allegedly put sticky tape on the mouth of one child and tried to do it to another.

The 63-year-old also denies a charge that she assaulted a third child by seizing them by the body and pulling them along the ground while the child was holding onto a table leg.

The charges relate to alleged incidents involving three primary school pupils, which are said to have taken place in 2022.

The name of the school cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

Kullas, of Muirfield Road, Brora, was represented by solicitor Rory Gowans when she appeared before Sheriff Linsday Foulis at Tain Sheriff Court and maintained not guilty pleas to all three charges.

A trial has been set for the end of April.